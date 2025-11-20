San Diego Sector Border Patrol stops freeway fentanyl smuggler

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — The U.S. Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector made a significant drug bust Nov. 12 when agents discovered more than 46 pounds of fentanyl in the trunk of a vehicle.

Border Patrol agents from the San Clemente Station conducted a vehicle stop on northbound Interstate 5 near the Cristianitos Road exit. During the subsequent investigation, agents searched the trunk and discovered 36 plastic-wrapped packages that were consistent with previous narcotics smuggling events.

The driver, a male U.S. citizen, the suspected narcotics, and the vehicle were taken to the nearby Border Patrol station for further processing.

The contents of the packages tested positive for fentanyl, with a weight of 46.08 pounds and an estimated street value of $397,000. Homeland Security Investigations took custody of the driver and the narcotics, pending federal prosecution. The vehicle was seized by Border Patrol.

“Foreign terrorist organizations persistently seek to profit off Americans suffering with drug addiction by moving large quantities of dangerous drugs along our nation’s highways,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre. “I am grateful to our hardworking agents in San Diego Sector who confront this challenge head-on and keep this deadly product out of our communities. Help us defund the cartels by seeking treatment for drug addiction and educating others on the dangers of misusing controlled substances.”

During fiscal year 2025, which ended on September 30, Border Patrol agents in San Diego Sector seized 526 pounds of fentanyl.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance along corridors of egress away from our nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact 911 or San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.