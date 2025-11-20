House Passes Legislation to Bring Back Commonsense Law Enforcement to D.C.

WASHINGTON—Today, the House of Representatives passed two bills combating crime in D.C. and empowering local law enforcement. These bills amend the D.C. criminal code to require the posting of cash bail and restore the power of law enforcement to execute their duties reasonably without the fear of retribution. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), and Republican Members of Congress applauded the passage of these bills.

“Too many Americans in the District of Columbia have been subjected to violence at the hands of dangerous criminals, especially repeat criminals who have been allowed to walk free. The Metropolitan Police Department should be able to do its job and protect Americans without fear of retribution, loss of retention among officers, and recruitment crises stemming from lack of support. The bills passed in the House build on President Trump’s promise to restore law and order to D.C., keep violent criminals off the streets, and defend residents and visitors alike from the chaos caused by the D.C. Council’s radical policies. I applaud Representatives Elise Stefanik and Andrew Clyde for leading the charge to keep D.C. safe and I urge the Senate to pass these bills quickly,” said Chairman Comer.

The House passed H.R. 5214, the District of Columbia Cash Bail Reform Act. This bill, introduced by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), ensures that violent offenders remain off the streets while awaiting trial and mandates that those charged with public safety or order offenses must pay cash bail instead of being released. It amends the D.C. criminal code that affords judges complete discretion to allow those charged with violent offenses to walk free while awaiting a trial date.

“New Yorkers know that Kathy Hochul’s failed bail reform has unleashed a crime wave across our state by emboldening violent criminals and putting law-abiding New Yorkers in harm’s way. Kathy Hochul’s failed bail reform has literally caused murders, assaults, rapes, and heinous crimes to be committed against law-abiding New Yorkers. As the Worst Governor in America Kathy Hochul continues to fuel her crime crisis and wage war on our corrections system by closing more prisons, she has made clear she will always side with criminals over law-abiding New Yorkers. Throughout my time in Congress, I have fought for the safety of New Yorkers and the support of our brave law enforcement. Today I proudly voted to end cashless bail in D.C which Congress has jurisdiction over, and this is a precursor to next month when Congress will pass my bill to end New York’s failed bail reform. Kathy Hochul is incapable of making New York safe, so I will come over the top of her and pass this in Congress,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.).

The House also passed H.R. 5107, the Common-Sense Law Enforcement and Accountability Now in DC (CLEAN DC) Act. This bill, introduced by Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.), restores common sense policing to D.C. by restoring faith in the power of law enforcement to execute their duties reasonably and without fear of retribution. The bill will directly overturn the majority of the misguided 2022 D.C. Council legislation, the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022 (D.C. Law 24-345), that has led to historical retention and recruitment crises amongst the ranks of D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department.

“For years, the D.C. City Council’s Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Emergency Amendment Act of 2022 has prevented our men and women in blue from effectively protecting Americans in our nation’s capital, hindered the MPD’s ability to recruit and retain officers, and exacerbated Washington’s crime crisis,” said Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.).“I’m incredibly pleased that my commonsense legislation to repeal this anti-police law passed with bipartisan support, and I look forward to a similar outcome in the Senate. By eliminating the D.C. Council’s misguided law, the CLEAN D.C. Act strengthens and codifies President Trump’s successful efforts to restore law and order in Washington. While Joe Biden foolishly vetoed my legislation in 2023, I look forward to advancing the CLEAN D.C. Act to President Trump’s desk for his signature to continue delivering on our shared goal of Making D.C. Safe Again.”

“House Republicans continue to codify President Trump’s crackdown on D.C. crime and passed two more critical bills to reverse the city’s dangerous soft-on-crime policies. The CLEAN D.C. Act repeals the D.C. Council’s flawed 2022 policing overhaul which Congress already sought to block with bipartisan legislation before President Biden vetoed it. The D.C. CRIMES Act further ensures the city cannot weaken sentencing standards for criminals and requires that violent youth offenders be charged as adults for the most serious offenses. These reforms reflect Republicans’ continued commitment to restore law and order in the nation’s capital and provides a model for other Democrat-run cities plagued by rising crime,” said Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La).