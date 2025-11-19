Check in—even when a Veteran says they’re fine

Reaching out and showing them you care can be lifesaving

You’ve probably heard the saying, “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” Or maybe, “Not all that glitters is gold.” Both remind us that things aren’t always what they seem. A steady job, a smile, showing up every day or even someone saying “I’m fine” can all hide a different reality. Just because a Veteran looks like they have it all together doesn’t mean they aren’t fighting against something invisible.

That’s why it’s so important to check in, especially with the buddy who never asks for help. A simple, grounded conversation can let them know they’re not alone. And that small step could save their life.

Why checking in matters

If you know a Veteran who seems strong and self-sufficient, take a moment to look beyond the surface. A simple call, message or face-to-face conversation can open the door for them to share what’s really going on.

Veterans talk about challenges in different ways. Some say they can’t calm down and others feel weighed down by guilt or shame, convinced they’re letting others down. For some, sleep seems out of reach, alcohol feels like the only way to cope, or they pull away from the activities and people that once mattered most.

These don’t necessarily mean someone is thinking about suicide. But if you notice changes, or just sense something isn’t right, checking in, listening without judgment, and continuing to show up can make a difference.

How to start the conversation

You don’t have to say the perfect words. A quick check-in can go a long way—especially when it’s real, direct, and personal. You might start with:

“You’re always there for me, and I want to do the same for you. How are you?”

“It seems like something’s been weighing on you lately. I care about you. What’s going on?”

“How are you doing? How is everything?”

Staying calm and speaking from the heart can give a Veteran space to open up.

You don’t have to be an expert

Supporting a Veteran doesn’t mean you need all the answers. What matters is showing genuine care and staying present. Keep these things in mind:

Let them lead the conversation. You’re there to listen, not to pry.

It’s okay to ask directly about suicide. It won’t put the idea in their head—it can actually be a relief to have an opening to talk.

If you want to feel more prepared, VA S.A.V.E. Training gives you tools so you can feel confident knowing what to say and what to do.

Find more ways to support a Veteran with our Crisis Conversation Handout.

Remember, you don’t have to do this alone. If something’s weighing on you about a Veteran in your life, don’t wait. Call, chat or text the Veterans Crisis Line to connect with trained responders who understand Veterans’ experiences and what military life can feel like. You can even reach out together. Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

When to check in with a Veteran

Life can be tough, and even a person who seems “fine” may be going through or carrying more than they let on. Reaching out, asking how they’re (really) doing, and listening without judgment could make a life-saving difference.

Remember, check in, even if:

They seem like they’re doing fine.

They’re the ones who are always checking in with others.

They’re the last person you’d expect to need help.

When you do, listen with care. Make them feel seen and heard. Let them know you’ll keep showing up for them. And do it.