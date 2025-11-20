Healthy Jeena Sikho Launches Flagship Experience Center in Mohali—Marking Transition to HJS 2.0

Team photo in front of the newly opened Healthy Jeena Sikho Physiotherapy and Sleep Test Center. Inauguration ceremony marked with a traditional Ganesh puja to bless the new Healthy Jeena Sikho space. Ganesh puja performed with the team to mark the inauguration of the new Healthy Jeena Sikho center.

North India’s leading home healthcare provider unveils first branded customer experience hub, strengthening nationwide expansion strategy

Our Mission is clear - Bring Dignity to caregiving at Home, pain is inevitable but suffering is optional. Bringing people back to their feet, at optimal cost, great quality & Empathy, 24X7 Support.” — Saket has over three Decades of professional & Investment experience.

MOHALI, PUNJAB, INDIA, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthy Jeena Sikho (HJS) , North India’s largest organized home healthcare equipment and rehabilitation services provider, today announced the launch of its first-ever Branded Experience Center in Mohali. The milestone marks the company’s transition into HJS 2.0 — a new phase focused on customer accessibility, in-person guidance, high-quality physiotherapy , and integrated home healthcare services.The opening comes after a decade of serving more than 100,000 families across nine cities through an affordable rental-first model that democratized access to hospital beds, oxygen concentrators, CPAP/BiPAP devices, and mobility aids — equipment traditionally available only through expensive purchase options.Bridging India’s Home Healthcare Awareness GapDespite rapid growth in home healthcare, nearly 90% of Indians still remain unaware that advanced medical equipment is available on short-term rental with full installation, maintenance, and 24×7 support. Many families face barriers during medical emergencies — lack of information, uncertainty about product quality, and concerns around after-sales service.“Trust isn’t built through catalogues or websites alone,” said Saket Agarwal, Co-founder of Healthy Jeena Sikho. “People want to meet the team, see the products firsthand, and understand how we support them around the clock. This Experience Center is that safe, reliable, and accessible place for families.”What the Mohali Experience Center OffersDesigned as a customer-first, therapy-integrated healthcare space, the flagship center serves as both a walk-in facility and operational headquarters. It offers:a. Live equipment demonstrations in mobility, respiratory care, sleep apnea therapy , and patient managementb. Face-to-face counseling with trained specialists to help families choose the right equipment for home recoveryc. Qualified physiotherapy services delivered by degree-holding professionalsd. Sleep apnea screening and respiratory health guidance including CPAP/BiPAP onboardinge. A new Center of Excellence for training, R&D, and service standardization across HJS locationsThe facility represents a major investment in infrastructure, manufacturing capabilities, and engineer training — enabling HJS to expand service quality without increasing costs.HJS 2.0: Scaling Quality Without Raising CostsHealthy Jeena Sikho’s transition into HJS 2.0 focuses on three strategic pillars:1. In-House ManufacturingProprietary production units in Dera Bassi, Chandigarh, allow HJS to maintain strict quality control, customize equipment, reduce turnaround time, and keep rental rates among the lowest in the industry.2. Scalable Operational SystemsCentralized operations in Mohali create a replicable blueprint for future Experience Centers across major metro markets. Standardized training ensures uniform service delivery across all cities.3. Integrated Home HealthcareHJS is expanding from equipment rental into holistic recovery, combining physiotherapy, mobility rehabilitation, sleep diagnostics, and respiratory therapy under one trusted provider.“We are not increasing the cost of care — we are improving the experience,” added Jatinder Verma, Co-founder of Healthy Jeena Sikho “Our manufacturing, scale, and technology backbone allow us to remain the most competitive option while delivering world-class home healthcare solutions.”India’s Growing Home Healthcare OpportunityWith India’s elderly population expected to double by 2050 and chronic respiratory illnesses on the rise, home-based care is rapidly becoming essential national infrastructure. Healthy Jeena Sikho aims to accelerate this shift through:Expansion of Experience Centers across IndiaAwareness initiatives on sleep apnea, which affects 8–10% of the Indian populationMedical-grade physiotherapy delivered in structured, supervised programsOngoing innovation in respiratory devices, mobility aids, and recovery support servicesA Track Record of Trust and ImpactHealthy Jeena Sikho maintains a 4.9-star Google rating across all operational cities and a 35% customer referral rate, reflecting deep trust earned during some of the most vulnerable moments in families’ lives. The company continues to grow through 100% bootstrapped, profitable operations, underscoring a commitment to sustainable, purpose-driven impact.About Healthy Jeena SikhoFounded by Saket Agarwal and Jatinder Verma, Healthy Jeena Sikho is North India’s largest organized home healthcare provider. The company operates across 15+ cities, serving over 100,000 families through rental and sale of hospital beds, oxygen concentrators, CPAP/BiPAP machines, wheelchairs, and mobility aids. HJS also offers integrated rehabilitation services including physiotherapy, sleep apnea diagnostics, and respiratory therapy. With in-house manufacturing, 24×7 support, and partnerships with global brands such as Philips, ResMed, and Paramount, HJS is redefining affordable and high-quality home healthcare.

Delhi 2025: Why The City Can’t Breathe Anymore | Pollution Truth + Real Solutions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.