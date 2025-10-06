New Leadership to Drive Healthy Jeena Sikho's Clinical Expansion into Physiotherapy and Sleep Care

Leading our mission to deliver compassionate and comprehensive healthcare to your doorstep. The executive team at Healthy Jeena Sikho is committed to building a healthier future for families. One Brand, Complete Care. Healthy Jeena Sikho is more than just an equipment provider; we're your all-in-one solution for comprehensive home healthcare. Our core service in action: A complete hospital bed and medical equipment setup by a trained HJS technician.

Rajiv Kapoor joins as President of New Initiatives to augment the Leadership at Healthy Jeena Sikho

At Healthy Jeena Sikho, it was imperative to add Leadership Depth to cater to growing Customer Base as also to augment service poortfolio, making patient management at home more holistic.” — Saket has over three Decades of professional & Investment experience.

DELHI, NOIDA, GURGAON, LUCKNOW, JAIPUR, CHANDIGARH, PUNJAB, INDIA, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry veteran Rajiv Kapoor joins as President of New Initiatives to scale two high-impact healthcare verticals addressing India's growing chronic disease burdenAs Healthy Jeena Sikho consolidates its position as India's most trusted home healthcare equipment provider—having served over 100,000 families across 15 cities with a 4.9-star rating—the company is making a strategic leap into direct clinical care. The appointment of Rajiv Kapoor as President of New Initiatives signals this transformation, with a focused mandate to build two verticals that address critical gaps in India's healthcare landscape: physiotherapy services and sleep apnea clinical care.Why Rajiv Kapoor: Strategic Leadership for Healthcare's Next ChapterKapoor brings 28 years of leadership experience spanning Telecom, Mobile Handset, and Fintech sectors, with a track record of driving transformation at scale. His career portfolio—encompassing Finance, Revenue Assurance, Business Planning, Commercial & Supply Chain Management, and New Business Development—translates directly into building healthcare delivery infrastructure.What distinguishes Kapoor is his success in creating impact at scale: steering exponential revenue growth, leading large-scale business transformations, and unlocking new opportunities through innovation and operational excellence. His ability to strengthen governance, optimize operations, and nurture high-performing teams is precisely what HJS needs to transform incubated services into market-leading verticals."Rajiv's entrepreneurial spirit combined with disciplined execution is exactly what we need," explains co-founder Jatinder Verma. "He's built businesses from the ground up in competitive, regulated industries. Those capabilities are essential as we move from equipment provider to integrated clinical services."India faces a staggering rehabilitation deficit. With an aging population projected to double by 2050, physiotherapy demand has exploded, yet access remains severely limited:- Physiotherapist-to-population ratio: 1:20,000 (versus 1:5,000 in developed nations)- 80% of stroke survivors require intensive physiotherapy, yet most receive inadequate care- Post-surgical recovery without physiotherapy extends 40-60% longerHJS identified this gap through customer requests: families renting hospital beds consistently asked, "Can you also arrange physiotherapy?""We realized we weren't just providing equipment—we needed to close the recovery loop," says Verma. The physiotherapy vertical will offer at-home, clinically supervised rehabilitation across orthopedic, neurological, geriatric, and pediatric conditions, leveraging HJS's existing infrastructure and customer trust.Kapoor's mandate: scale this from incubated service to a standalone vertical reaching thousands of patients monthly across all 15 cities.Sleep Apnea: Beyond Diagnosis to Clinical ManagementHJS's groundbreaking ₹999 home sleep study has identified thousands of previously undiagnosed sleep apnea cases among India's estimated 100 million+ affected adults. But diagnosis is just the beginning."We've diagnosed thousands and provided CPAP/BiPAP equipment," notes co-founder Saket Agarwal. "But without ongoing sleep medicine expertise—mask adjustments, pressure titration, adherence counseling—many patients struggle."Poor CPAP compliance rates (40-60%) undermine treatment effectiveness, leaving patients vulnerable to hypertension, diabetes, and stroke. Kapoor's mission: transform HJS's sleep apnea offering into a comprehensive sleep care clinic combining diagnosis, device provision, clinical monitoring, and long-term patient management.His expertise in business planning and revenue assurance will be critical for designing subscription-based care models and building financial infrastructure for long-term clinical relationships.Why Dedicated Leadership MattersThe founders' decision to bring in dedicated leadership reflects mature strategic thinking. Kapoor won't manage existing equipment operations—he'll focus exclusively on building clinical verticals."Our equipment business has its rhythm," explains Verma. "Clinical care is fundamentally different. It requires protocol development, clinical partnerships, regulatory navigation, and building care teams. We needed a leader who could give these verticals undivided attention."Kapoor inherits two verticals with validated demand but at different maturity stages. His mandate includes building standardized service delivery models, expanding clinical networks, creating quality assurance frameworks, and designing scalable operational systems."In healthcare, trust is built through consistent execution," says Kapoor. "My focus will be on creating robust operational frameworks that deliver excellent clinical outcomes while maintaining the human touch that defines Healthy Jeena Sikho."Market Timing and Strategic RationaleIndia's non-communicable disease burden now accounts for 60%+ of deaths, while hospital infrastructure cannot absorb the volume of chronic disease patients needing ongoing care. Home-based clinical care is transitioning from luxury to necessity.HJS's core equipment business continues growing at 70% year-over-year, but the founders see the next phase as going deeper in existing markets with higher-value clinical services rather than pure geographic expansion."We've already earned trust in 100,000 homes during health crisis," reflects Agarwal. "Now we're completing the care continuum these families actually need."The clinical verticals leverage HJS's existing advantages—brand trust (35% referral rate), last-mile delivery infrastructure, and massive customer base—while creating new revenue streams less susceptible to commoditization and offering higher margins with greater patient impact.Vision: Integrated Home Healthcare EcosystemWith Kapoor leading new initiatives, HJS's vision is clear: evolve into a comprehensive home healthcare ecosystem where equipment, clinical services, and ongoing care management converge."We're building what India's healthcare system desperately needs but hasn't delivered—accessible, affordable, high-quality care that comes to your home and stays with you through recovery," says Verma. "Rajiv's joining us to make that vision real at scale."Kapoor's appointment also signals HJS's evolution from founder-led startup to professionally managed growth company, building institutional capabilities for sustainable long-term impact."Saket and Jatinder have built something remarkable—a healthcare company that genuinely puts families first," reflects Kapoor. "My job is to take their vision and create the operational and strategic infrastructure that makes it sustainable and scalable. These aren't just business verticals—they're healthcare solutions India desperately needs."As India grapples with demographic transition and chronic disease epidemic, Healthy Jeena Sikho is positioning itself not just to participate in healthcare's future—but to define it, one physiotherapy session and one better night's sleep at a time.For media inquiries:📧 info@healthyjeenasikho.com | 🌐 www.healthyjeenasikho.com

