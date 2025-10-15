Pacific Historic Parks to Handle Online Updates on Notices and Events at Pearl Harbor National Memorial

Pacific Historic Parks, the official non-profit partner of Pearl Harbor National Memorial, is posting website updates and supporting continued operations during the federal shutdown.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the ongoing federal government shutdown in its fifteenth day, news and activities taking place at Pearl Harbor National Memorial—home of the USS Arizona Memorial—will now be posted on the website of Pacific Historic Parks (PHP), the official non-profit partner for the national park.The National Park Service has turned over all online postings for Pearl Harbor National Memorial to its longtime non-profit partner, Pacific Historic Parks, for the duration of the government shutdown. PHP will post any updates, notices and events scheduled at Pearl Harbor National Memorial on its website at www.pacifichistoricparks.org/nps-shutdown-updates While many federally operated national parks across the country remain closed or are operating on a limited basis, Pearl Harbor National Memorial remains open to the public thanks to donor and partner support, said Pacific Historic Parks President and CEO Aileen Utterdyke.“As with the 2018 government shutdown, Pacific Historic Parks led the effort to keep the USS Arizona Memorial open during the current shutdown, with help from our museum partners and donors,” Utterdyke said. “Because Pearl Harbor National Memorial is the number one visitor destination on Oahu, we will do all we can to keep residents and visitors updated with the latest information involving activities at this incredibly important national park.”Located near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, the Memorial includes the open-air Pearl Harbor Visitor Center, two museums, a theater complex, museum store, and the USS Arizona Memorial, all open during the government shutdown. The Pearl Harbor National Memorial is free and open to the public from 7:00am to 5:00pm seven days a week, except for Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

