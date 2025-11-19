FTC Approves Final Consent Order in ACT-Giant Eagle Deal

The Federal Trade Commission finalized a consent order that resolves antitrust concerns surrounding Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s (ACT) $1.57 billion acquisition of 270 retail fuel outlets from grocery store chain Giant Eagle, Inc. (Giant Eagle). ACT currently operates more than 7,100 stores in the United States, primarily under the Circle K brand. The FTC’s action helps to preserve competition between gas stations and keep fuel prices in check.

The final consent order requires ACT to divest 35 retail gasoline and diesel fuel stations to Majors Management, LLC. These divestitures address the FTC’s allegations that ACT’s acquisition of retail fuel outlets from Giant Eagle will harm competition and lead to higher fuel costs for consumers in Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Following a public comment period, the Commission voted 2-0 to approve the final order.