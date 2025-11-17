FTC Commissioner Melissa Holyoak Appointed as Interim US Attorney

Melissa Holyoak, who has served as Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission since March 2024, has been appointed by United States Attorney General Pam Bondi to be Interim US Attorney for the District of Utah. Her final day as a Commissioner was November 17, 2025.

“Melissa is a woman of keen judgement, deep integrity, and unfailing commitment to the rule of law,” said FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson. “It has been a blessing to serve alongside her for almost four years as fellow Commissioners and state solicitors general. She will be sorely missed at the FTC. But our loss is Utah’s great gain. As US Attorney she will be a fearless champion for the people of Utah and for President Trump’s Golden-Age agenda. I will be rooting for her in her new role.”

Commissioner Holyoak, a Republican, was nominated by President Biden in July 2023 and confirmed by the US Senate in March 2024. During her FTC tenure, Commissioner Holyoak strove to vigorously enforce the antitrust and consumer protection laws while acting within the agency’s constitutional and statutory remit. She spoke widely about a range of FTC priorities, including improving competition enforcement, effectively applying existing laws to emerging trends in technology, and protecting children and teens online. She also published numerous statements about FTC matters.

Prior to her term at the FTC, she served as Solicitor General with the Utah Attorney General’s Office, where she oversaw the civil appeals, criminal appeals, constitutional defense, special litigation, antitrust and data privacy divisions.

Before taking that role, she served as president and general counsel of Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based public interest law firm and in other public interest attorney positions with the Competitive Enterprise Institute and the Center for Class Action Fairness.

Commissioner Holyoak earned her undergraduate and J.D. degrees from the University of Utah.