Oregon Senate confirms Liesl Wendt as the newest director for the Oregon Department of Human Services

Liesl Wendt was confirmed as the new Oregon Department of Human Services director by the Oregon Senate earlier today, Nov. 19, 2025. Read a message from Liesl below:

---

I am honored that this morning the Senate confirmed me as the next director of the Oregon Department of Human Services.

I want to thank Governor Kotek and her team for my nomination and support through the confirmation process.

I also want to thank my family, friends and colleagues that helped me in countless ways over the last few weeks and many years that led up to this important moment in my life. I am deeply grateful.

I am excited for this challenge and ready to hit the ground running. Those who know me, know I don’t dwell much on the past but relish the opportunity to lead into the future. I look forward to working with anyone who still has concerns about my leadership, and I have been bolstered and challenged by hundreds of partners, staff, Tribal officials and leaders who have shared their feedback and told me their stories over the last few months. I am ready to channel their voice for change and accountability at ODHS. No matter what role I have had or will have I will always center the voices of the people.

In the coming days I will roll out a 100-day plan informed by Governor Kotek and the hundreds of people who have told me what this agency needs in this moment and for years to come. I will also role out 100-day goals for my executive leadership team. My tenure will be marked by action, transparency, communication, and teamwork. Because of that ODHS will be more effective, responsive and inclusive for individuals and communities.

As you know, we have big challenges to overcome – some we know about and some we don’t. I am ready to meet this moment and lead. I have a committed team at my side. I am optimistic we can handle anything.

I said in my speech to the Senate rules committee that this is ultimately not about me. It is about us coming together to build a stronger future for Oregon. I feel that now more than ever. I look forward to coming to your community as we forge deeper connections.

I truly cannot do it without you and cannot wait to continue our work together.

Liesl