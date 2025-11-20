Governor Kotek Issues Order to Cut Carbon Pollution, Accelerate Clean Energy Transition

Salem, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek signed Executive Order 25-29 to increase the pace and scale of Oregon’s response to reducing carbon pollution while strengthening grid reliability and energy affordability.

"Oregon faces escalating climate impacts, from record wildfires to extreme weather events that hit vulnerable communities hardest. Meanwhile, we must continue to make progress on our carbon pollution reduction goals and support reliable, affordable clean energy,” Governor Kotek said. “This order outlines actions to reduce emissions through strategic electrification, efficiency improvements, and deployment of clean energy infrastructure that simultaneously fight climate change, strengthen grid reliability, and deliver more affordable energy for communities across our state."

“This executive order moves Oregon from strategy to action, charting the course toward a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient Oregon,” Nora Apter, Oregon Director for Climate Solutions said. “We’re not waiting for federal leadership; Oregon is leading the way. This executive action sets the stage for continued progress and future legislative action to remove barriers and accelerate the deployment of solutions. In an era where we already have extreme drought and wildfires hurting our state, we need a little less talk, and a lot more action. Governor Kotek’s executive order delivers in spades.”

“Renewable Northwest is pleased to see the Governor center a reliable, affordable and clean energy future for the state through issuance of this executive order,” Nicole Hughes, Executive Director of Renewable Northwest said. “We are eager to support state agencies in identifying ways to streamline permitting to ensure critical electricity infrastructure is built to meet the growing demands of Oregon’s utility customers and businesses.”

“The Governor’s Executive Order – driving public-private collaboration, coordinated agency action, and accountability – lays out opportunities for job creation in Oregon companies ranging from high-tech innovators to manufacturers to local contractors,” Tim Miller, Director of Oregon Business For Climate said. “This EO points Oregon back toward leadership and economic opportunities, all while addressing our top climate action strategies.”

Overall, Executive Order 25-29 will:

Advance Implementation of the Oregon Energy Strategy:

Executive branch agencies identified in the order are directed to adopt and implement greenhouse gas reduction strategies and coordinate decisions, activities, and investments as appropriate to advance the five least-cost pathways identified in the Oregon Energy Strategy. As appropriate, agencies will modify or add to current work plans and performance indicators to track and report on implementation activities to achieve this directive.

Get Clean Energy Projects Built:

Agencies are directed to develop and implement a coordinated, proactive approach to streamline land use and environmental reviews, siting and permitting, and interconnection processes for clean energy projects, energy storage, and associated infrastructure. The Oregon Department of Energy (ODOE) and the Public Utility Commission (PUC) will develop a strategic framework for the Legislature to designate transmission corridors, streamline approvals, and target financial support for projects serving the public interest. This work is intended to complement the directive under Executive Order 25-25.

Cultivate a Resilient, Clean Energy Economy:

State agencies will explore and prioritize public-private partnerships for clean energy technologies that support state priorities, reporting opportunities to leadership for review. Agencies with expertise in energy, environmental quality, business development, utility regulation, and geology will collaborate to identify opportunities for advanced carbon-free technologies like enhanced geothermal, offshore wind, and energy storage in Oregon's clean energy transition.

Ensure Transparency and Accountability in Implementation:

Building on the transparency and accountability implementation structure established in Governor Kotek’s EO 25-26, this order will streamline existing programs and focus resources to create a coordinated approach for tracking climate action and resilience.

See the text of Executive Order 25-29 here.

See an accompanying Frequently Asked Questions document here.

ODOE’s Energy Strategy Executive Summary can be found here.

