An update about hemp from Laura

Laura’s Mercantile, a pioneer in full-spectrum hemp-derived wellness solutions, today published a Letter from Laura titled “What’s Going On with Hemp?

WINCHESTER, KY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp cultivation in the U.S., setting a federal limit of 0.3% Delta-9 THC (dry-weight basis) for hemp products.Through Freeman’s farm, Mt. Folly Farm — part of the brand’s vertically integrated model — Laura’s Mercantile has cultivated hemp since 2015 under this framework, evolving from grain and fiber into CBD production while maintaining rigorous third-party testing and documentation (Certificates of Analysis).A 2022 legal interpretation from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals deemed hemp-derived Delta-8 THC permissible under the 2018 Farm Bill; as a result, the market has seen a surge of products such as Delta-8, Delta-10, HHC, THCP, and high-THCA flower, formulated to produce intoxicating effects.Laura’s Mercantile emphasizes that its products are intentionally crafted to remain non-intoxicating: for example, their Mt. Folly gummies weigh 3 g, include 50 mg of CBD, but only 2 mg of THC — roughly 13% of the THC content found in certain competitor’s products, which commonly contain 10-15 mg of THC per gummy.Looking ahead, Laura’s Mercantile will introduce a zero-THC extract in January 2026, underscoring its commitment to consumer safety, regulatory clarity, and transparent wellness offerings.Here is the text of Laura Freeman’s Letter: https://laurasmercantile.com/whats-going-on-with-hemp/ Laura’s Mercantile is an online store, with a brick and mortar shop at 1 South Main Street in Winchester, KY. For more information, contact Laura directly at laura@mtfollyfarm.com

