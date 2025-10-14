Laura’s Mercantile is Expanding Its Military Appreciation Program

Laura's Mercantile Military Program

Laura's Mercantile, an online wellness store in Winchester, KY, is expanding its military program to help veterans amid rising inflation.

Isolates are what is found in ‘gas station’ CBD” — Laura Freeman

WINCHESTER, KY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laura’s Mercantile, an online hemp and CBD farm store, is expanding its military appreciation program by increasing its discount from 15% to 25%.“As inflationary price increases impact us all, we wanted to do something to help our military veterans,” says Laura Freeman, whose husband, Green Beret Bill Kingsbury, is a big supporter of the military program. Kingsbury’s nephew is a full-bird colonel, making the family backing complete.Mt. Folly CBD is extracted from USDA-certified organic hemp. It is full-spectrum , which means it contains multiple cannabinoids and terpenes, which together produce a stronger anti-inflammatory effect compared to isolates.“Isolates are what is found in ‘gas station’ CBD,” says Freeman. “Mt. Folly CBD is made from the whole plant, and interacts with the endocannabinoid system in our bodies, regulating inflammation by decreasing pro-inflammatory cytokines.”The program is available to all military personnel who upload their DD214s, proving they are active or retired. Visit https://laurasmercantile.com/cbd-military-veteran-discount-program/ A similar program is available at the Mercantile on Main, Mt. Folly’s farm store at 1 South Main Street in Winchester.

