Scalise Honors Longtime Chief of Staff Brett Horton

Yesterday, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) spoke on the House floor to celebrate Chief of Staff Brett Horton and thank him for his 15 years of service to the people of LA-01.

“Today, I rise to recognize a man whose dedication, steadiness, and wisdom have shaped not only my work in this chamber, but the work of this institution itself. I'm talking about my Chief of Staff, Brett Horton. There are few people who know Capitol Hill more intimately than Brett.

“For 15 years, he's been by my side. He began as my counsel in 2010 and worked his way through some of the most demanding, consequential roles in the House: policy director at the Republican Study Committee, floor director in the Majority Whip's Office, and for the last decade, my chief of staff in both the Whip's Office and the Leader's Office. To me and to countless members of Congress and staff, Brett Horton has been far more than a colleague. He's been a trusted advisor, steady in his approach, wise in his counsel, and deliberate in his words and actions. When the stakes were the highest, Brett's voice was the one you wanted in the room. His fingerprints are on every major Republican policy victory we've achieved in the past decade.

“Perhaps more importantly, he's been by my side through tough personal and professional challenges that extend far beyond legislating. In the aftermath of the Congressional baseball shooting, an event that shook my family, my staff, and this entire conference and Congress, Brett's leadership and friendship were unwavering. He helped carry us through one of the most difficult and unprecedented challenges we ever faced. Mr. Speaker, public service at this level demands trust, character, and unwavering duty for the institution that is this United States Congress. Brett Horton embodies all of these qualities. I'm profoundly grateful for his years of service to me personally, to this House, and to our country. As Brett begins his next chapter, I have no doubt he'll continue to serve with the same excellence that has defined his entire career. The United States House of Representatives is the stronger institution because of Brett Horton's distinguished service here. I wish Brett all the best in his future endeavors, and I tell you thank Brett, for your personal friendship and for your service to this great United States of America and this great Congress. Thank you, Brett Horton.”



###