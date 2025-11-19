Submit Release
House Bill 1257 Printer's Number 1936

PENNSYLVANIA, November 19 - Sponsors

PROBST, McNEILL, MADDEN, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, SOLOMON, HILL-EVANS, PIELLI, SAPPEY, NEILSON, HOHENSTEIN, DEASY, KAZEEM, MENTZER, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HADDOCK, SCOTT, D. WILLIAMS, STEELE, GREEN, CONKLIN, CIRESI, DOUGHERTY, MALAGARI, MERSKI, HARKINS, BOYD, MULLINS

Short Title

A Joint Resolution proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, further providing for exemptions and special provisions.

Memo Subject

Expanding the Disabled Veterans’ Real Estate Tax Exemption Program

