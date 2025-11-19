Submit Release
House Bill 1663 Printer's Number 2031

PENNSYLVANIA, November 19 - Sponsors

HANBIDGE, KHAN, HOWARD, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, FREEMAN, FRANKEL, OTTEN, WEBSTER, CERRATO, GREEN, O'MARA, DAVIDSON, POWELL, SALISBURY

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, establishing the Statewide Imagination Library Program and the Imagination Library of Pennsylvania Restricted Account; and imposing duties on the Department of Education.

Memo Subject

Imagination Library Program

