Senate Bill 116 Printer's Number 1351
PENNSYLVANIA, December 9 - Sponsors
ARGALL, BROOKS, BOSCOLA, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, BROWN, MASTRIANO, COSTA, GEBHARD, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON, SCHWANK, ROBINSON, DUSH, FARRY, COLLETT
Short Title
An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in terms and courses of study, providing for credit for employment at congregate care facility.
Memo Subject
Addressing Pennsylvania's Long-Term Care Workforce Crisis
Generated 12/09/2025 04:43 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.