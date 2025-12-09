Submit Release
Senate Bill 116 Printer's Number 1351

PENNSYLVANIA, December 9

ARGALL, BROOKS, BOSCOLA, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, BROWN, MASTRIANO, COSTA, GEBHARD, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON, SCHWANK, ROBINSON, DUSH, FARRY, COLLETT

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in terms and courses of study, providing for credit for employment at congregate care facility.

Memo Subject

Addressing Pennsylvania's Long-Term Care Workforce Crisis

