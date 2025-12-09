Submit Release
Senate Bill 974 Printer's Number 1115

PENNSYLVANIA, December 9 - Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in miscellaneous provisions relating to institutions of higher education, further providing for Dual Credit Innovation Grant Program.

Generated 12/09/2025 04:43 PM

