Upper Snake Winter Feeding Advisory Committee will meet Nov. 26

Upper Snake Winter Feeding

Advisory Committee Meeting

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025- 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM MST

Address: 4279 Commerce Circle, Idaho Falls, ID 83401

Members of the Upper Snake Winter Feeding Advisory Committee will meet to assist Fish and Game with the assessment of winter conditions and make recommendations about winter feeding based on local conditions. The committee is made up of five local citizens who monitor winter conditions and make recommendations to Fish and Game staff about feeding big game.

Committee members meet several times each winter as they monitor local weather, wildlife distribution and landscape conditions. Committee members also serve as sounding boards for citizens in their communities and communicate with Fish and Game staff on a regular basis.

Members of the public are invited and welcome to attend.

Agenda:

Introductions and business

Review of the 2024-2025 winter

Depredations update

Brucellosis Update

Regional hay inventory

Winter feed forecast

Adjourn

Follow this link to learn more about winter feeding in Idaho.