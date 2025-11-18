Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (11-18-2025)

Hi everyone, this is the Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report for November 18, 2025, and the data discussed in this report were collected from November 10 through November 16.

Last week on the Upper Salmon River was the first week so far this fall where we observed a noticeable decline in steelhead angler effort. Fewer anglers were seen during the weekdays, but angler effort picked back up over the weekend with most anglers fishing downstream of Salmon, ID. More anglers were also fishing upstream of Salmon, though effort in that area remained relatively low.

Average catch rates improved or were similar to the previous week in most areas above the Middle Fork Salmon River. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Middle Fork in location code 14 averaged 50 hours per steelhead caught, while those interviewed downstream of North Fork in location code 15 averaged 14 hours per steelhead caught. Downstream of the Lemhi River in location code 16, anglers averaged 16 hours per steelhead caught, and upstream of the Lemhi River in location code 17, anglers averaged 19 hours per steelhead caught.