F&G seeks information regarding bull elk shot and wasted in Unit 32A

Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers are seeking information about a bull elk that was shot and left to waste in Adams County in October.

Officers located the animal about 200 yards east of Four Bit Creek Road (Forest Service Road 718), just north of Mill Creek Summit in Unit 32A. Nothing was taken from the elk, and officers believe it was shot sometime between Oct. 18 and Oct. 31.

“Based on the circumstances and evidence at the scene, this doesn’t appear to be a case of wounding loss,” said Conservation Officer Chris Rowley. “The elk was killed in an area that is visible from the road, which sees high traffic from hunters during the season. Given that, we believe it’s possible that a hunter or passing motorist might have seen something, and we’re asking them to reach out with information.”

Anyone who was hunting in this area between Oct. 18 and Oct. 31 and who might have seen something is encouraged to pass along their information to Conservation Officer Chris Rowley at 208-630-4341 or call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.

Citizens Against Poaching is a nonprofit organization established in 1981 in cooperation with Idaho Fish and Game, which may offer money rewards for reporting wildlife crimes to Fish and Game Officers. Callers may remain anonymous.