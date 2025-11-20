Eric Pulaski Named CEO of InvisiRisk; Co-founder David Pulaski Appointed CXO to Drive Strategic Execution

InvisiRisk Logo

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InvisiRisk , a leading innovator in software supply chain security, today announced the appointment of Eric Pulaski as Chief Executive Officer. He joins his brother and InvisiRisk Co-founder, David Pulaski, who will transition into the role of Chief Experience Officer (CXO), focusing on strategic initiatives, user experience, and operational alignment across sales, marketing and product development.The founding team also includes Tom Hamilton as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Mike Clark as board member and strategic advisor, and Kumar Kisalaya as Vice President of Research & Development.Eric Pulaski brings over three decades of executive leadership and entrepreneurial success in enterprise software to InvisiRisk. He is best known for founding BindView Corporation, a global security software firm, which he led through IPO and ultimately to an acquisition by Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC). Mr. Pulaski also founded SmartVault, a leading SaaS document management platform with over 500,000 users that was sold to Reckon, Ltd. (ASX:RKN), and most recently served as the CEO of MolecularMatch, a leading bioinformatics SaaS platform which was sold in June of 2025 to a top-tier, global biotech company.David Pulaski, who previously served as Vice President of Worldwide Sales at BindView and most recently as CEO of CloudChomp (acquired by VMware in 2021), co-founded InvisiRisk with a vision to redefine technology standards for protecting the C-suite from software supply chain risks.“This is a full-circle moment for us,” said Eric Pulaski. “David helped us build BindView into a global leader in security, and I’m thrilled to reunite with him at InvisiRisk to tackle the next frontier protecting the software industry that has provided us with so much opportunity over the past 30 years.”Eric Pulaski and co-founders bring a proven track record of collaboration, innovation, and execution. This marks a new chapter for InvisiRisk as it accelerates its mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower organizations to proactively manage digital risk specific to protecting the software supply chain and CI/CD Pipeline, the machines that build modern software.About InvisiRiskInvisiRisk solutions protect the software build pipeline – the “last mile” of the modern software supply chain and most vulnerable link in modern software development operations (DevOps). The company’s Build Application Firewall (BAF) uses deep packet inspection to expose risks that are invisible to agents and scanners to tamper-proof the CI/CD Pipeline and implement Zero-Trust in DevOps. Follow us on LinkedIn

