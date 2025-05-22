Baker Communications Inc. Teams with Objective Management Group (OMG) to Tackle Sales Resilience Gaps

Baker Communications Logo

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baker Communications , a global leader in sales enablement and training, announced the launch of a new resilience-focused program designed to help sales professionals and sales leaders thrive in today’s unpredictable and high-pressure business environment. The launch follows a new research initiative in partnership with Objective Management Group (OMG), a pioneer in sales assessment and analytics.The program begins with a "Building Resilience for Sales Professionals" workshop to help individual sellers develop the mental agility, emotional recovery, and adaptability required to hit targets and sustain performance during turbulent times. Next, "Leading Resilient Sales Teams," equips sales managers with strategies to lead effectively under pressure, coach for resilience, and build cultures that perform when it matters most. The program concludes with a six-session sprint that will maximize the resilience and impact of any sales team.“Today’s sales landscape is more volatile than ever before, and traditional skills are no longer enough,” said William Behr, COO of Baker Communications. “Our partnership with Objective Management Group has given us a data-driven foundation to not only assess resilience, but to improve it. The Resiliency Program is designed to close the gaps we’re seeing in sales teams worldwide.”Baker Communications’ new program is backed by the latest research from Objective Management Group, which analyzed assessment data from thousands of sales professionals and revealed a strong correlation between resilience and top performance. According to the findings, salespeople who scored in the top 25% for resilience-related traits were twice as likely to be top performers. Yet only 1 in 5 sales professionals reported confidence in their ability to hit goals during economic distress, and nearly half lacked confidence in their manager’s ability to lead through adversity.“Resilience isn’t just a mindset—it’s measurable, coachable, and mission-critical right now,” said Ben Tagoe, CEO of Objective Management Group. “The data clearly shows that the ability to bounce back from setbacks, stay focused under stress, and lead through uncertainty directly impacts sales success.”Baker Communications’ program leverages Objective Management Group’s assessment data on resilience to personalize learning and coaching for both sellers and sales managers. Topics include stress recovery, mental toughness, managing through chaos, and sustaining performance in challenging environments.For those interested in the research behind resilience in sales, read the full white paper, "Why Resilience Is the New Must-Have Sales Skill for 2025 and Beyond." View the White Paper Here Organizations interested in bringing this program to their teams can schedule a complimentary consultation with Baker Communications.About Baker CommunicationsBaker Communications, Inc. (BCI) is one of America's most established sales transformation and performance improvement firms. With a client list that includes many of the Fortune 500, BCI specializes in customized training, coaching, and enablement programs that deliver measurable results.About Objective Management GroupObjective Management Group (OMG) is the industry leader in sales assessments and evaluations, with over 80,000 assessments conducted last year, and serving more than 35,000 companies worldwide for over 30 years. OMG’s award-winning tools are built on decades of data and are trusted by organizations to improve hiring, coaching, and sales performance.

