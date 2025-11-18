Ethiopia: Amid rising humanitarian needs in Amhara, 77,000 people in Lalibela regain access to safe water

This water project was launched over three years ago to address severe water shortages in the town, due to the then raging hostilities in northern Ethiopia and to unreliable power supply. “We are glad that Lalibela’s residents can finally get reliable access to water, after prolonged, intense works together with the local and regional water authorities”, says Simone Casabianca-Aeschlimann, the Head of the ICRC’s Delegation in Ethiopia.

“The security conditions have been challenging, and we needed to purchase materials from abroad, but the result is there: a robust water system, with lower operating costs, and a reduced environmental footprint thanks to solar power.” 15 water utility staff have been trained on how to operate and maintain the new system, which is now handed over to the authorities. The ICRC will continue to monitor the project for another six months and provide technical support when necessary.

Inauguration of the Lalibela solar water project with local and regional authorities.

Lalibela’s surroundings have been impacted by recent fighting, and tensions remain, but the town itself has been spared.

In remote villages of Lalibela’s North Wollo zone, and other hard-hit areas of Amhara, communities struggle to get proper health care. Due to blockages, ambulances such as those from the Ethiopian Red Cross Society cannot evacuate wounded and sick people appropriately. Civilians in need of basic services are obliged to walk long distances, often in a highly insecure environment.

“We discuss these issues with those involved in the conflict, stressing that people’s safe access to health care is essential to save lives,”

Simone Casabianca-Aeschlimann explains.

Donation of emergency medical supplies to remote health facilities in North Wollo, Amhara region.

As part of its support for communities’ access to health care, the ICRC has donated medicines and medical supplies to 33 health facilities throughout the region, to complement services by the authorities and in coordination with them. Upon receiving this support in early November, a nurse in the Sanja hospital of Central Gondar said with relief: “We no longer need to ask patients to purchase medicines from outside the facility.”

In Amhara, the ICRC also supports the treatment and physical rehabilitation of weapon wounded people, and visits detainees on both sides to monitor their treatment and conditions of detention.

The armed conflict between the Ethiopian armed forces and the Amhara Fano armed group is ongoing since August 2023. The ICRC continues its emergency response in humanitarian priority areas in Amhara. It stands ready to serve as a neutral intermediary in humanitarian operations crossing frontlines, as it did early October 2025 in North Wollo undertaking life-saving medical evacuations.