Frequently asked questions: ICRC’s work in South Sudan

Our work is guided by the principles of humanity, impartiality, independence, and neutrality. The criteria to provide protection activities, aid and services to people affected by conflict are based solely on needs, and without discrimination, whether by religion, ethnicity, gender or political affiliations. We make these decisions independently.

We place affected populations at the center of our approach, recognizing them as the primary experts on their own situations. In our programs, communities are involved from the start. We do our best to consult them during surveys and interviews when assessing who is most affected, what their specific needs are, and who has more challenges.

Their perspectives help shape the design of our services. Once a community is identified as requiring a specific type of protection or assistance, we coordinate with local partners to help verify and monitor that aid is being distributed fairly. Feedback from affected people is always welcome and helps us improve services and ensure that we are not excluding the most vulnerable people.