Clear Touch® and Rocket Alumni Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Digital Recognition and Engagement

Rocket Alumni Solutions Software on Clear Touch A+ Panel

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clear Touch , a leading provider of premium interactive displays, digital signage, and technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Rocket Alumni Solutions , a pioneer in interactive digital recognition software. This collaboration brings together Clear Touch’s award-winning interactive panels and Clear Digital commercial displays with Rocket Alumni’s innovative platform, enabling organizations to create unparalleled interactive experiences for alumni, donors, students, and employees.The partnership will empower K-12 schools, higher education institutions, corporate entities, and other organizations to transform how they celebrate achievements, preserve history, and engage their communities. By combining Rocket Alumni Solutions’ dynamic, cloud-based recognition software with Clear Touch’s high-performance, intuitive touchscreens and Clear Digital’s versatile displays, the companies are setting a new standard for digital halls of fame, donor walls, and interactive historical archives.Rocket Alumni Solutions’ platform allows for the easy creation and management of stunning digital displays that can showcase athletic halls of fame, alumni recognition, digital yearbooks, award recognitions, and many more applications."This partnership is a game-changer for how our customers can leverage their Clear Touch and Clear Digital investments," said Keone Trask, Clear Touch CEO. "Rocket Alumni Solutions brings a highly specialized, emotionally resonant application that perfectly complements our hardware's capabilities. Together, we're offering a powerful platform for community engagement, fundraising, and storytelling that brings an organization's legacy to life."This partnership underscores Clear Touch's commitment to building a robust ecosystem of solutions that deliver exceptional value and impact for its customers across various industries.About Clear TouchClear Touchis an award-winning leader in interactive technology, offering a full line of interactive panels, software, and accessories for education, business, and government. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer support, Clear Touchprovides solutions that enhance collaboration, engagement, and learning in any environment. For more information, visit www.getcleartouch.com About Rocket Alumni SolutionsRocket Alumni Solutions provides web-based touchscreen software for community recognition. Designed for K-12 schools, universities, and corporate organizations, Rocket's cloud-based platform helps modernize alumni halls of fame, donor recognition, historical displays, and more, turning static exhibits into dynamic, engaging experiences. For more information, visit www.rocketalumnisolutions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.