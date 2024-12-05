Clear Touch Commits to Campus Safety with Emergency Alert Integration Partnerships

Clear Touch partners with industry leaders to deliver seamless emergency alert integrations, ensuring critical information is delivered quickly and effectively.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clear Touch, a leading provider of interactive technology solutions , reaffirms its dedication to campus safety with its innovative emergency alert integration capabilities.By leveraging the power of its interactive panels and Command software , Clear Touch is enabling schools to communicate critical information quickly and effectively during emergencies, ensuring the safety of students, staff, and educators.Through strategic partnerships with safety innovators such as Centegix, Raptor Technologies, Intrado, Singlewire, and Audio Enhancement, Clear Touch provides school districts with comprehensive and customizable solutions. These partnerships allow schools to seamlessly integrate existing emergency alert systems with Clear Touch’s cutting-edge technology, enhancing their ability to respond to crises."At Clear Touch, we understand that safety is the foundation to a thriving learning environment," said Keone Trask, President of Clear Touch. "Our emergency alert integration solutions are designed to meet schools where they are, combining our powerful displays and software with the systems they already trust to ensure faster response times and a more coordinated effort."Key features of Clear Touch’s emergency alert integrations include:-Seamless compatibility with existing campus safety infrastructures.-Real-time communication via Clear Touch displays for instant updates and notifications.-Customizable workflows tailored to meet the unique needs of each school district.-Scalable solutions that grow alongside a school’s safety requirements.By integrating with top-tier safety providers, Clear Touch enables school districts to consolidate safety efforts and streamline communication. Whether through visual alerts on panels, audible announcements, or real-time updates via connected devices, Clear Touch’s solutions ensure critical information is delivered when it matters most.Clear Touch’s end-to-end ecosystem—comprising hardware, software, support, and integration solutions—provides schools with a reliable and scalable safety solution. With a focus on innovation, Clear Touch continues to drive advancements that address the evolving challenges of school safety and security.Media Contact:Rachelle EverettMarketing ManagerClear Touchreverett@getcleartouch.comAbout Clear Touch:Clear Touch, headquartered in Greenville, SC, is a leading U.S. manufacturer of interactive touch panels and digital signage displays. Our technology enhances collaboration and engagement in classrooms, offices, and government facilities. We offer a wide range of products, software solutions, and accessories to empower a more interactive future. For more information, visit: getcleartouch.com

