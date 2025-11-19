Statement from Attorney General Dan Rayfield on the Demobilization of Remaining Oregon National Guard Troops

Following confirmation that the federal government will begin demobilizing the remaining National Guard troops in Oregon by this Friday, Attorney General Dan Rayfield issued the following statement:
“For nearly two months, Oregon has fought in federal court to stop an unlawful effort to deploy military troops onto the streets of Portland. We knew then what this decision shows now — these deployments should never have happened in the first place.
“We’re grateful the federal government is finally doing the right thing and sending the Oregon Guard members home, where they belong, with their families and communities in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. This outcome is a direct result of Oregon standing up, defending our state, and insisting that the rule of law still matters.”
