Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield Announces Lawsuit to Return Newport’s Search-and-Rescue Helicopter

Attorney General Dan Rayfield today announced that the State of Oregon, together with Lincoln County and the Newport Fishermen’s Wives organization, are filing lawsuits to compel the federal government to return the Coast Guard search-and-rescue helicopter abruptly removed from the Newport Air Facility. The Fishermen’s Wives and Lincoln County filed their lawsuit today; the State will file its lawsuit on Monday. Both lawsuits will be adjudicated in federal district court in the District of Oregon, in Eugene.

“This helicopter isn’t a luxury—it’s a critical part of how we keep people alive on the Oregon Coast,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “The federal government didn’t just move a piece of machinery. They pulled away a safety net that this community depends on, and they did it in the dark of night with no transparency and no legal process. We’re taking action because every minute matters in a coastal emergency.”

For nearly four decades, the Newport-based helicopter has been a lifeline for coastal residents, fishermen, and visitors. Its sudden, unannounced overnight removal to North Bend—without any public notice, community consultation, or the risk assessments required under federal law—has left one of the most dangerous stretches of the Pacific Coast without timely aerial rescue coverage.

“We are deeply concerned about the safety of our commercial fishing industry, especially with the opening of crab season scheduled for December 16th,” said Becca Bostwick-Terry, President of Newport Fishermen’s Wives. “Commercial fishing is one of the nation’s most dangerous occupations, and Oregon’s cold waters make rapid helicopter response a matter of life and death.”

“The loss of the Helicopter at the Newport USCG Air Facility will greatly impact the safety of Commercial and Recreational fishermen, coastal residents, visitors, inland forest workers and recreationalists,” said Lincoln County Commissioner Walter Chuck. “This vital asset also provides assistance to our local first responders and search and rescue teams. Not having the helicopter where it is supposed to be will put lives at risk, especially when our Dungeness Crab fleet will begin setting and pulling their pots in some of most adverse conditions.”

The State’s lawsuit will argue that the removal of the helicopter violates federal statutory requirements and standards that mandate public notice, community input, and formal risk assessments before the Coast Guard may downgrade or relocate an air station or essential rescue asset. Those processes were not followed.

Community members, local officials, and commercial fishermen have voiced deep concern that relocating the helicopter farther from Newport will significantly increase emergency response times. The Coast Guard attempted a similar closure in 2014, but Congress ultimately prevented the closure after the Newport Fishermen’s Wives and local leaders challenged the Coast Guard’s decision in federal court.

“Newport remembers what happened in 2014, and the law has only gotten clearer since then,” Attorney General Rayfield added. “The Coast Guard plays an irreplaceable role in coastal safety. If federal officials want to change that footprint, they must follow the law. Sneaking a helicopter out in the middle of the night is not following the law.”

The Attorney General emphasized that today’s action reflects a united front among state, county, and community partners. More information about the lawsuit will be available as the case proceeds.