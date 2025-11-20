BigHand Eliminates Manual Task Triaging with New AI Email Routing for Cloud Customers

The new feature adds even more value to the award-winning BigHand Workflow Management cloud solution and will be available for no additional cost.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BigHand , a leading provider of legal software solutions, has announced a new AI engine for its award-winning Workflow Management platform. The cloud-based software will feature AI Email Routing , which accelerates end-to-end support task delegation by eliminating the need for a manual triage step through automatic task creation and routing.This is the latest in a line of planned AI enhancements to BigHand products, following last month’s release of Cloud SR, an AI-powered speech recognition engine. With firms often struggling to secure high adoption and engagement from lawyers for their AI investments, BigHand is determined to leverage the technology without disrupting current work methods.“So many tools use the words ‘game changing.’ Email is where lawyers like to work; they kept telling us they don’t want to change that approach. We listened,” says Eric Wangler, BigHand President – Global Legal Market. “Instead of forcing a new way of working, we’re making current processes more efficient. And we’re offering it to our clients for free.”The AI enhancement, which is purpose-built for legal and will be available in the cloud without an additional license fee, automatically reads emails sent to a centralized support staff inbox, identifies the work required, captures the key details, and routes the request to the correct resource. This process completely removes the need for manual review, triage, and task creation, considerably reducing turnaround times for critical support work.Administrative teams can more effectively complete tasks, while lawyers can continue to work within the systems and structures they feel most comfortable. Firms receive efficiency and work quality benefits without coordinating complicated change management programs to train and engage staff.“The new engine eliminates the most time-consuming step in support task delegation,” says Ben Jennings, BigHand’s Global Director, Workflow Management. “Our approach is simple – use AI to fix inefficiencies, not reinvent processes or disrupt established working practices. It’s AI that delivers real value where firms need it most.”Before designing and implementing new features like AI Email Routing, BigHand conducts face-to-face listening tours to learn exactly what improvements will provide the most benefit. Firms using BigHand Workflow Management report that task processing times have dropped by 39% even before this new addition, saving hundreds of hours each year in administrative services.The launch also forms part of BigHand’s new “We’re Not Assholes” campaign, a phrase borrowed directly from a major Am Law client during a recent listening tour, where they described their own values in those words.“That moment shaped this campaign,” said Bri McCrory, BigHand’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Build technology that genuinely helps the people who use it every day and make it accessible within their current offering so firms get even more value from their partnership with us.” Join the waitlist for AI Email Routing today or learn more about BigHand Workflow Management at www.bighand.com About BigHandBigHand is a leading global provider of technology solutions for busy legal professionals. Its product suite helps law firms improve lawyer and support staff management, document production, financial performance, and matter pricing.The challenges facing law firm professionals are more pressing than ever. BigHand’s team of experts works with 3,300 global law firms, including 81% of the AmLaw 200 and 82% of the UK Top 200, to give clients a better legal experience while strengthening firm profitability.

BigHand Workflow Management with AI Email Routing

