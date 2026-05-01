BigHand’s Bríana McCrory Wins Outstanding Achievement Award

Industry recognition highlights her leadership as hundreds of legal leaders prepare for the upcoming BigHand Conference.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BigHand today announced that Bríana McCrory, Chief Marketing & EMEA Revenue Officer, has received Outstanding Achievement of the Year at the Clio Modern Law Awards 2026. The company was also shortlisted in the Best Service Provider category.The award, determined independently by a judging panel and not open to public nomination, recognises individuals who have made a significant and lasting impact on the legal industry. McCrory’s selection reflects more than a decade of leadership at BigHand, where she has helped shape the company’s growth, market position and relationships across the global legal sector.Earlier this year, McCrory took responsibility for EMEA Revenue, bringing her commercial and market expertise even closer to client outcomes across the region. Today, BigHand works with 82% of the UK’s top 200 law firms and continues to expand globally, enabling greater efficiency, profitability and overall financial performance.“Brí’s ability to connect people, ideas and strategy in a way that drives real commercial outcomes is what sets her apart,” said Sam Toulson, CEO at BigHand. “She brings energy, clarity and momentum to everything she does, and this recognition is incredibly well deserved.”At the awards ceremony, the judging panel highlighted McCrory’s influence across the legal technology community, as well as her role in fostering a culture of curiosity, courage and continuous learning. She was also recognised for her advocacy supporting women in legal technology through initiatives including BigHand’s “Women at BigHand” ERG.In response, McCrory said:“I’m incredibly grateful for this recognition, and genuinely shocked! As marketers, we’re usually the ones putting others forward for awards, not expecting to be recognised, so to be nominated by the judges is incredible. The judges’ comments, behind their nomination, have made it even more special. To be recognised for shaping how marketing shows up in legal tech, being an advocate of our lovely community and championing women in the industry means a lot. None of this is possible without the wonderful team around me and the wider community - so to everyone, thanks a million!”This recognition comes ahead of the BigHand Conference 2026 , a one-day, free-to-attend event in London on June 4, bringing together hundreds of legal leaders.The conference will feature expert-led sessions, practical workshops and peer insights on law firm efficiency, profitability, innovation, revenue growth and data-driven decision-making. Industry leaders will share real-world strategies and best practices from top global firms.Registration for the BigHand Conference 2026 is now open. Secure your place

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