BigHand and Ayora Partner to Bring AI-Powered Intelligence to Legal Pricing and Budgeting

BigHand and Ayora Announce Strategic Partnership

Strategic integration combines financial tools with AI and data enrichment capabilities to help firms improve pricing transparency and decision-making.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BigHand and Ayora today announced a strategic partnership to integrate BigHand Matter Pricing & Budgeting with Ayora’s Data Enrichment Layer and AI Pricing Agent, bringing a new level of intelligence, transparency and usability to legal pricing and matter management.The integration combines BigHand’s established pricing, budgeting and matter tracking infrastructure with Ayora’s advanced matter data enrichment functionalities and lawyer-friendly agentic pricing capabilities. Together, the technologies will provide firms with richer, more accurate insights into pricing, budgeting and matter performance, supporting both specialist pricing teams and lawyers directly within their day-to-day workflows.Law firms are under real pressure to demonstrate value, predict costs and defend margins. Most already hold the data to do this better - but it's fragmented, inconsistently captured, and hard to act on quickly. This integration is designed to fix that at the source, and then surface the results where they're actually needed.Rob Stote, Chief Product Officer at BigHand, said:“BigHand has spent years building the infrastructure firms need to manage pricing, budgeting and matter tracking at scale. Partnering with Ayora allows us to enhance that foundation with AI and enriched data insights in a way that feels intuitive and accessible for lawyers, not just pricing teams. This is about helping firms move from reactive reporting to more informed commercial decision-making before and during matters.”Stefan Ciesla, CEO at Ayora, added:“Turning matter economics into actionable intelligence for lawyers is one of the industry’s most pressing challenges - and it’s exactly what this partnership is built to solve. Ayora’s AI improves matter data quality first, then brings those enriched insights directly to lawyers through natural conversation. Paired with BigHand’s pricing expertise and infrastructure, this is a step-change in how law firms approach pricing strategy.”BigHand will host its annual conference on June 4th, where Ayora CEO Stefan Ciesla will join the Matter Pricing product session from 11:40am–12:30pm to discuss the integration and the future of AI-enabled pricing and budgeting. If you work within a law firm, BigHand and Ayora would love to welcome you to the conference and to attend the session. Register here For more information about BigHand and Ayora, visit their websites.

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