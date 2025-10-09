AlmaLinux OS Foundation Chair and Infrastructure Team Lead To Speak at All Things Open 2025

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced that chair benny Vasquez as well as Jonathan Wright , the foundation’s infrastructure team lead, are set to speak during All Things Open 2025 taking place October 12-14 at the Raleigh Convention Center in North Carolina.From 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, October 13, Vasquez is scheduled to present a talk titled “Building A No-Drama Community." Drawing on over 15 years of experience in open source community development, she will explore what it takes to build and sustain a positive, drama-free environment in collaborative projects. Her session will also highlight how the AlmaLinux project has successfully applied these core principles to create a welcoming and inclusive space within the Linux ecosystem.For more information on Vasquez’s session, visit: https://2025.allthingsopen.org/sessions/building-a-no-drama-community On Tuesday, October 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Wright is slated to present “Turkeys and DNS – Both difficult to understand, and super important to your life.” DNS runs the entire world, but finding a firm and easy to understand explanation of it is still difficult. In this session, Wright will take attendees through a little history of DNS and discuss nameservers and TTLS, as well as everything from caching to email. Participants will walk away knowing more about the backbone technology and even learn a bit about turkeys, too.For more information on Wright’s session, visit: https://2025.allthingsopen.org/sessions/turkeys-and-dns-both-difficult-to-understand-and-super-important-to-your-life For detailed All Things Open 2025 event information, visit https://2025.allthingsopen.org/ About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors, and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

