Cinematic Music Visual Artist Robert Cristian Jordan Year End Announcements

Robert Cristian Jordan "Phoenix Rising" Set Podcasting @ Iconix Radio Post Performance New Fan

Iconix Radio Visual Podcast Show Host Rosii Interviews Robert And The Result Is A Wildly Entertaining & Informative Hour

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Independent artist/songwriter Robert Cristian Jordan announced the release of two singles for the holiday season. Both songs begin international air play on terrestrial radio this week. Earlier Robert was the special guest of Iconix Radio’s show host Rosii Johnson. The approximate one hour podcast featured Robert whose performances include both vocal and visual contributions. The interview includes additional information about Robert's new holiday audio releases as well as his dedication to the need of children without parents, the topic of adoption. Robert shares, "The perception about adoption being a negative experience is not reality. Raising kids is challenging no matter what but that's also the love you end up getting for the love you gave. Family warmth is a gift for each other. One of the best non-profit charities to learn more about this topic is the Dave Thomas Foundation .” Currently Robert is in the process of assembling his new cinematic musical following the success of the “Phoenix Rising” stage performance . “Phoenix Rising” incorporated the use of mechanical shoulder harnessed wings that opened on que with the song’s touching lyrics. The holiday singles being released starting today are “The Grinch” and “Run Run Rudolph”. The latter including a sax presentation by blues/jazz artist/songwriter Evelyn Rubio.To learn more about Robert Cristian Jordan - https://therealrcjordan.com/home

Just Out! Iconix Radio Podcast Featuring Rosii & Robert Cristian Jordan

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.