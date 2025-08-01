DCFS Brings “On the Road Again” Offer Back During Child Support Awareness Month

Newsroom Limited-Time Program Helps Noncustodial Parents Get Back on Track with Child Support Obligations and Regain Driver’s Licenses

BATON ROUGE, LA - As Child Support Awareness Month begins, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) announces the return of its limited-time offer to help noncustodial parents who have lost their driver’s licenses due to unpaid child support get “On the Road Again” for a reduced fee.

The promotion runs August 1 through September 30, 2025. It applies to licenses administratively suspended by DCFS.

“This initiative gives parents a real opportunity to get back on track - not just with their license, but with their role in supporting their children,” said Sammy Guillory, Assistant Secretary of Family Support. “Children benefit when both parents are engaged, and a valid license can make a big difference in helping parents meet their obligations.”

Child support can play a vital role in strengthening the bond between non-custodial parents, usually fathers, and their children. By connecting early and offering manageable payment options, the program helps promote steady involvement and long-term positive outcomes for children across Louisiana.

Under normal circumstances, parents must be current on child support, have paid all past-due amounts, and provide health insurance for their child (if required) to reinstate a suspended license. During the promotion, eligible parents can reinstate their licenses by:

Paying two months of child support for each case,

Paying $100 toward any past-due balance for each case, and

Paying any court-ordered fees.

For arrears-only cases, payment amounts will be determined separately. These payments are in addition to any fines or fees owed to the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles for reinstating a license.

Federal law requires states to suspend licenses for unpaid child support. In Louisiana, a noncustodial parent who falls 90 days behind may lose their driver’s, hunting, fishing, professional, or business licenses.

Noncustodial parents interested in the On the Road Again promotion are encouraged to contact their caseworker to determine the amount they must pay to qualify. Full payment is due by September 30, 2025. Cash, money order, or cashier’s check is the fastest, but electronic payments are also accepted. Licenses may be re-suspended if the parent does not remain current on future payments.

Last year, 131 parents participated in the On the Road Again initiative, resulting in more than $155,000 collected on behalf of 202 children.

To learn more about the On the Road Again program, visit dcfs.la/otra. Noncustodial parents can also: