All Star Wheelchairs Launches Two Game-Changing Electric Wheelchairs: Affordable & Heavy Duty Models Now Available

The new All Star Lite Electric Wheelchair

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Star Wheelchairs , a leading U.S. direct-to-consumer mobility company, is proud to announce the launch of two new electric wheelchair models designed to meet the full spectrum of mobility needs. With the release of the Affordable Electric Wheelchair and the Heavy Duty Electric Wheelchair , All Star is delivering industry-leading value, performance, and support — while demonstrating why the brand stands apart in the mobility aids market.Bridging the Gap: Performance Meets AffordabilityFor decades, consumers looking for electric wheelchairs faced a trade-off: pay a premium for high performance, or settle for low cost and low support. All Star Wheelchairs now bridges that gap. The new Affordable Electric Wheelchair is designed to bring dependable power and real mobility at a cost-effective price point, while the Heavy Duty Electric Wheelchair raises the standard for durability, capacity, and long-term service. Together, these launches mark a bold move for the brand: offering both accessible and premium mobility in one lineup.Model 1 — All Star Lite Electric Wheelchair : Power Without CompromiseThe All Star Lite Electric Wheelchair is built for riders who demand real performance, but at an everyday price. Key features include:Weight capacity: 265 lbsChair weight: 55 lbs without batteryRange: 7.5+ miles on a single charge4 mph top speedFolding armrests and trunk-friendly dimensionsFree 30-day returns, 5-year warranty, and U.S. phone supportWith shipping from a Las Vegas warehouse and 2-5 day delivery across the continental U.S., the model is designed for rapid access, minimal hassle, and real-world comfort. All Star emphasizes the chair’s aluminum alloy frame, solid-state tires, and straightforward assembly — giving buyers confidence their mobility device is ready to go out of the box.This new model is ideal for users who need reliable everyday mobility, are prioritizing value, and want the assurance of a full-service U.S. provider behind their purchase.Model 2 — Heavy Duty Electric Wheelchair: Strength, Capacity & Travel-Ready DesignRecognizing that many riders require enhanced capacity, durability, and performance, All Star introduces the Heavy Duty Electric Wheelchair. This premium model delivers:Weight capacity: 450 lbsChair weight: 60 lbs (without battery)Range: 15+ miles or more depending on terrain and settingsDual 15 Ah lithium-ion batteries, brushless motors, folding designTSA-approved battery and travel-friendly footprintAll Star’s standard 30-day return policy, 5-year warranty, and national supportThe Heavy Duty model is ideal for users who need extra frame strength, advanced battery life, and verified service support. It’s built to perform outdoors, across complex terrain, and for riders who demand more from their mobility equipment.Why These Launches Matter for Mobility ConsumersThe launch of these two models underlines several important shifts in the mobility-aid market, and All Star Wheelchairs is leading the way:U.S.-based support and service: All Star backs every product with a 5-year warranty and a national repair network. That’s rare in an industry where many chairs are imported, difficult to service, and unsupported post-sale.Transparent specs & real-world performance: Rather than vague claims, All Star supplies detailed measurements, weights, range estimates, and real photos/videos.Accessible pricing across performance tiers: With the Affordable model and the Heavy Duty model, customers no longer need to choose between cost and capability.Fast fulfillment & returns: Shipping from Las Vegas with 2-5 day U.S. delivery, along with free returns within 30 days, gives customers peace of mind.Travel-friendly features built-in: Both models support compact storage and transport, especially the Heavy Duty model with TSA-approved batteries and foldable frames.Quotes from Leadership“Mobility is about independence, dignity, and quality of life,” said Tom Echter of All Star Wheelchairs. “With these two new launches, we’re making sure our customers don’t have to compromise, whether they need a dependable everyday chair or a heavy-duty machine with high capacity. We built both lines with the mindset of ‘what would we want as end users?’”“We’ve seen too many customers buy online, get a chair that doesn’t hold up, and then have zero support when something fails,” Echter continued. “Our goal is to end that experience, by offering real support, transparent specs, straightforward returns, and nationwide service. That’s the All Star promise.”Availability & PricingAffordable Electric Wheelchair — MSRP: $899.99, available now at AllStarWheelchairs.com.Heavy Duty Electric Wheelchair — MSRP: $1,749.99, available now at AllStarWheelchairs.com.Both models are available for immediate purchase, with financing/split-payment options and free shipping across continental U.S. states (2-5 business days typical).How to Learn MoreDetailed product pages for each model include full specifications, high-resolution images, video walk-throughs, and customer testimonials:Affordable Electric Wheelchair: https://allstarwheelchairs.com/products/affordable-electric-wheelchair Heavy Duty Electric Wheelchair: https://allstarwheelchairs.com/products/heavy-duty-electric-wheelchair Don’t miss the “Video Manuals” section for fold/unfold demos, user reviews, and travel builds.About All Star WheelchairsAll Star Wheelchairs is a trusted U.S. mobility-aid retailer headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Founded on the principle of offering “mobility without compromise,” the company focuses on value, quality, and customer service. With a BBB A+ Accreditation, nationwide technician network, and thousands of happy customers, All Star is redefining the way electric wheelchairs are bought online.

