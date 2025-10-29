A Call to Serve: Watering Seeds Org Announces Its Annual 'Serve Challenge' Fundraiser with Tennis Legend Roscoe Tanner

Watering Seeds Org WSO partner WSO event partner

A Sacred Convergence of Sport, Service, and Community Healing is set for Saturday, November 15th

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of National Veterans and Military Family Appreciation Month, Watering Seeds Organization (WSO) — a 501(c)(3) nonprofit transforming lives through adaptive sports, rehabilitation, and holistic wellness — proudly announces the return of its third annual SERVECHALLENGE.ORG, powered by Pzarhi.com.

This year’s Serve Challenge stands as more than a tennis event; it is a community movement of gratitude, purpose, and healing — a living tribute to the human spirit and a rallying cry for servant leadership through the world’s healthiest sport.

An Invitation to Serve, Compete, and Connect, the Serve Challenge will take place on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 9:00 AM at Fall Creek Tennis Academy in Humble, Texas during #VeteransDay week.

The event will feature Grand Slam Champion Roscoe Tanner, once known for having the fastest serve in professional tennis, headlining a tennis clinic and serve skills challenge alongside Brady Mazzola, founder of BAM! FITennis and Watering Seeds Organization.

Together, Tanner and Mazzola will guide participants through the mechanics and art of the serve, exploring the kinetic chain of excellence — from stance and toss to timing, contact, and follow-through. The clinic will culminate in a serve skills challenge, where players test their precision and power for prizes, performance, and personal growth.

WSO is also proud to welcome new wellness partners and visionary brands joining the mission to uplift lives and strengthen communities.

“Tennis is more than a game. It is a vessel of discipline, inclusion, and transformation — the Serve Challenge is my way of giving back to the community,” said Roscoe Tanner

While the competition may begin on court, the Serve Challenge’s true heartbeat lies beyond the baseline. It is a call to gratitude and grace — to honor those who serve by serving others. Through this event, WSO seeks to ignite human potential, restore hope, and cultivate connection in a divided and weary world.

Looking forward, WSO will debut the Community Impact Serve Challenge, mobilizing high school and college tennis teams — along with individual student-athletes to design and lead service projects that uplift their local communities. This next chapter fuses athletic discipline with servant leadership, calling young athletes to “find greatness through goodness” — to discover purpose through service.

"We are called to serve and are committed as an organization to doing all we can to provide education, equipment, and training for our youth and veterans," said Brady Mazzola, Founder, Watering Seeds Organization. "November is Veteran and Military Appreciation Month. We must set aside time to honor our heroes and their families and to recognize their sacrifices and celebrate their successes."

#ServeChallenge25 At-A-Glance

Who: Roscoe Tanner & Brady Mazzola

What: Tennis Clinic, Serve Skills Challenge, Community Service Program, Gratitude Exercise, Prizes & Giveaways

When: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Saturday, November 15, 2025

Where: Fall Creek Tennis Academy, 7930 Fall Creek Bend Ct., Humble, Texas 77396

Why: To support WSO’s mission to inspire, equip, and transform lives while preventing suicides

Attention Editors & Reporters: Tennis professionals Roscoe Tanner and Brady Mazzola are available for interviews and guest appearances on news, sports, and faith-based programs.

About Watering Seeds Organization (WSO)

Founded in 2005, Watering Seeds Organization empowers youth, wounded warriors, and challenged civilians through adaptive sports, fitness, and wellness programs — including the Wheelchair Super Bowl, Super Bowl charity galas, and entertainment events for the troops recognized by the U.S. Department of Defense. Through its programs, WSO continues to cultivate courage, compassion, and connection — planting seeds of hope that inspire the world to “Serve It Forward.” Learn more or get involved at www.wateringseeds.org

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.