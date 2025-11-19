MEDASE Cocktails Kicks Off Its 'Thank You In Action' Sale Giving 25% Off To Celebrate Moments That Matter

Small businesses have always supported the people who support us. This is about standing together, showing love, and making our products more accessible for everyone.” — Monica Cornitcher

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, as consumers move away from traditional holiday habits toward intentional, community-focused spending, MEDASE Cocktails, the premium zero-proof cocktail brand, is celebrating with its Thank You in Action Sale. From November 20 through December 8, customers can enjoy 25% off all MEDASE products on Amazon, TikTok Shop, and the brand’s website.With conversations around overconsumption and holiday burnout at an all-time high, MEDASE Cocktails is approaching the season with intention. Rather than leaning into traditional holiday excess, the brand is using this moment to express gratitude and make wellness-focused options more accessible to those seeking balance.Pronounced meh-dah-see, MEDASE means “thank you,” a value that continues to guide every aspect of the brand. Co-founded by Monica Cornitcher and lifelong friend Inga Dyer, MEDASE was created to provide a flavorful, elevated, and health-forward alternative to alcohol. Inspired by Inga’s battle with cancer, the two women built the brand around joy, legacy, and honoring life’s everyday moments, a mission that remains at the heart of MEDASE Cocktails today.“During seasons like this, it’s important to remember how much strength lives in our community,” says Monica. “Small businesses have always supported the people who support us. This is about standing together, showing love, and making our products more accessible for everyone.”MEDASE Cocktails offers 12 premium zero-proof cocktails, including six hemp-infused and six non-hemp options crafted with organic juices, bold flavors, and thoughtful ingredients—all delivering the same elevated feel as traditional cocktails. Signature favorites include:- Hello Sunshine Margarita- Goodnight Moon Moscow Mule- Hey Big Dipper Old Fashion- Heavana Can’t Wait Mojito- Sun Kissed Lemon Drop- Golden Hour Jamaican Rum PunchFrom relaxing solo moments to holiday hosting or sober-curious celebrations, MEDASE Cocktails is designed to meet the moment.The 25% Thank You in Action discount will be automatically applied at checkout on www.medasecocktails.com from November 20 to December 8.For more information, visit www.medasecocktails.com or follow @medasecocktails on social media.

