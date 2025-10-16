Montauk Opens Its Doors Thursday, October 23rd With A Soft Opening Experience

Our goal is to create a space where exceptional food, artistry, and atmosphere converge, giving guests a sense of escape right here in the South Bay” — Lavae McClinnahan

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Montauk, the East Hampton–inspired coastal dining destination developed by Peninsula Hospitality Concepts, will finally open its doors for a soft opening on Thursday, October 23rd, offering guests an early look at its refined coastal cuisine and elevated ambiance ahead of its official grand opening, which will be announced soon.Lavae McClinnahan, founder of Peninsula Hospitality Concepts and the visionary behind Montauk, brings his signature touch to the South Bay’s dining landscape. Drawing from his background in the music and luxury goods industries and his passion for fine dining, McClinnahan aims to create a destination that seamlessly blends refined cuisine, relaxed ambiance, and curated entertainment.“Montauk was designed to capture the spirit of coastal living, fresh, elevated, and effortlessly elegant,” said McClinnahan. “Our goal is to create a space where exceptional food, artistry, and atmosphere converge, giving guests a sense of escape right here in the South Bay.”Leading Montauk’s talented hospitality team are General Manager Lindsay Shelton and Food and Beverage Operations Manager Timeka Gloss, whose combined expertise ensures a seamless and memorable dining experience. In the kitchen, Chef Eric Travis takes the helm as Head Chef, curating a coastal-inspired menu that highlights locally sourced ingredients and seasonal freshness. Adding a distinctive musical dimension, Al Strong, celebrated jazz composer and musician, curates the sound and live performances for The Den, Montauk’s intimate in-house lounge developed in partnership with Bose Professional.Montauk’s menu features a refined selection of dishes that embody the elegance and flavor of coastal cuisine. Highlights include: Chilean Seabass with Peruvian Pommes Purée and Saffron Ginger Glaze; Flounder en Papillote; Filet Mignon with Duck Fat Fingerlings; and Mushroom Tagliatelle made with house-made pasta, roasted garlic crème, and baked Maitake mushrooms, to name a few.The soft opening period will allow Montauk’s team to fine-tune operations and deliver an exceptional guest experience while offering the community a first taste of the concept. The restaurant’s grand opening date and extended programming will be announced soon.Montauk promises an immersive dining experience where the coastal aesthetic meets contemporary luxury, an environment to savor, socialize, and unwind.To learn more about Montauk in Redondo Beach, please visit www.montaukinredondo.com

