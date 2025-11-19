Days of the Dead Chicago Welcomes Paranormal Investigator Chris Fleming for First Public Presentation Since Cancer
Join all the fans at this years Days of the Dead Winter Chicago Con Fri. Nov. 21-Sunday Nov. 23, 2025
Appearing This Weekend at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center, Nov. 22–24CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Days of the Dead returns this weekend, Friday, November 21 through Sunday, November 23, at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center, bringing horror fans and paranormal enthusiasts together for three days of celebrities, panels, screenings, and immersive fan experiences.
This year’s show features an exciting hometown milestone: the first-ever Chicago Days of the Dead appearance of renowned paranormal investigator, TV host, and speaker Chris Fleming, making his public-stage return just months after completing chemotherapy after battling AML Leukemia at Northwestern Hospital. Fleming will present his long-anticipated main-stage talk “The Haunting on Park Lane” on Saturday, November 22 at 12:00 PM.
Fleming—known for Dead Famous, Psychic Kids, Ghost Adventures, Spooked Scotland, Haunted Ireland, Help! My House Is Haunted, and numerous international series—will share his true-life encounters growing up inside one of Illinois’ most unnerving haunted homes, an experience he has rarely discussed publicly until now.
He will also join a group of fellow investigators and creators for the Paranormal Panel at 7:00 PM on Saturday.
Featured Celebrity Guests
Days of the Dead Chicago 2024 brings several major names including:
Saraya – global wrestling superstar and AEW champion
Ted Raimi – iconic actor from Evil Dead, Army of Darkness, Ash vs. Evil Dead, Creepshow, and more
Robert Romanus – beloved for his role as Mike Damone in Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Sean Cunningham – legendary director of the original Friday the 13th
Heather Langenkamp – horror icon and star of A Nightmare on Elm Street
…and many more celebrities, creators, filmmakers, FX artists, and genre legends appearing all weekend
Attendees will enjoy celebrity meet-and-greets, photo ops, vendor halls, screenings, and panels throughout the three-day convention.
Chris Fleming on Returning to the Stage
“I’m grateful to still be here and back in front of fans,” Fleming says. “These last 15 months were a hell of a fight, but they sharpened my purpose. There are experiences I’ve never spoken about until now. What happened in that house on Park Lane—and how it shaped everything that followed—has haunted me for decades. It’s finally time to tell it.”
Event Details
Days of the Dead – Chicago 2025
Dates: Friday, Nov. 21 – Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025
Location: Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center by IHG
5440 N. River Road, Rosemont, IL
Chris Fleming Appearances
Main Stage Presentation: The Haunting on Park Lane — Saturday, Nov. 22 at 12:00 PM
Paranormal Panel: Saturday, Nov. 22 at 7:00 PM
Signing & Meet-and-Greet: Throughout the weekend
