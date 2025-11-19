Days of the Dead Chicago Welcomes Paranormal Investigator Chris Fleming for First Public Presentation Since Cancer

Join all the fans at this years Days of the Dead Winter Chicago Con Fri. Nov. 21-Sunday Nov. 23, 2025 Banner of Chris Fleming at Days of the Dead Paranormal Investigators at the Days of the Dead Chicago Nov 2025

Appearing This Weekend at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center, Nov. 22–24

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Days of the Dead returns this weekend, Friday, November 21 through Sunday, November 23, at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center, bringing horror fans and paranormal enthusiasts together for three days of celebrities, panels, screenings, and immersive fan experiences.This year’s show features an exciting hometown milestone: the first-ever Chicago Days of the Dead appearance of renowned paranormal investigator, TV host, and speaker Chris Fleming , making his public-stage return just months after completing chemotherapy after battling AML Leukemia at Northwestern Hospital. Fleming will present his long-anticipated main-stage talk “The Haunting on Park Lane” on Saturday, November 22 at 12:00 PM.Fleming—known for Dead Famous, Psychic Kids, Ghost Adventures, Spooked Scotland, Haunted Ireland, Help! My House Is Haunted, and numerous international series—will share his true-life encounters growing up inside one of Illinois’ most unnerving haunted homes, an experience he has rarely discussed publicly until now.He will also join a group of fellow investigators and creators for the Paranormal Panel at 7:00 PM on Saturday.Featured Celebrity GuestsDays of the Dead Chicago 2024 brings several major names including:Saraya – global wrestling superstar and AEW championTed Raimi – iconic actor from Evil Dead, Army of Darkness, Ash vs. Evil Dead, Creepshow, and moreRobert Romanus – beloved for his role as Mike Damone in Fast Times at Ridgemont HighSean Cunningham – legendary director of the original Friday the 13thHeather Langenkamp – horror icon and star of A Nightmare on Elm Street…and many more celebrities, creators, filmmakers, FX artists, and genre legends appearing all weekendAttendees will enjoy celebrity meet-and-greets, photo ops, vendor halls, screenings, and panels throughout the three-day convention.Chris Fleming on Returning to the Stage“I’m grateful to still be here and back in front of fans,” Fleming says. “These last 15 months were a hell of a fight, but they sharpened my purpose. There are experiences I’ve never spoken about until now. What happened in that house on Park Lane—and how it shaped everything that followed—has haunted me for decades. It’s finally time to tell it.”Event DetailsDays of the Dead – Chicago 2025Dates: Friday, Nov. 21 – Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025Location: Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center by IHG 5440 N. River Road, Rosemont, ILChris Fleming AppearancesMain Stage Presentation: The Haunting on Park Lane — Saturday, Nov. 22 at 12:00 PMParanormal Panel: Saturday, Nov. 22 at 7:00 PMSigning & Meet-and-Greet: Throughout the weekendMedia ContactSoul Man Media, Inc.Paranormalaccess@icloud.com

