UFOs, Ghosts, and Miracles Take Over Woodstock on Saturday, July 8th
Paranormal Investigators, Authors, Doctors, Psychologists, Priests, and TV Presenters, Come Together to Speak at Pop-Up Paracon Midwest Paranormal Conference
Paranormal Access Events will host the first Pop-Up Paracon Midwest Paranormal Conference in the Northwest Suburbs of Chicago at the historic, and some would say haunted, Woodstock Opera House located at 121 W. Van Buren Street, Woodstock, Illinois 60098 on Sat. July 8th from 10 am - 7:30 pm.
This will be an all-day event filled with vendors and professional presentations by Paranormal Investigators, well-known TV presenters, Authors, Doctors, Psychologists, and Priests speaking on all aspects of the paranormal.
This conference will be hosted by internationally renowned paranormal investigator Chris Fleming from the Discovery+ & Travel Channels TV series Haunted Scotland (Now streaming on MAX). He is also known for his many notable TV appearances spanning 23 years on Ghost Adventures, Portals to Hell, Help! My House is Haunted, Psychic Kids, and more!
The schedule is filled with a variety of paranormal investigators also seen on TV and around Chicagoland speaking about Ghosts, Hauntings, Miracles, Near Death Experiences, UFOs, and The Chicago Mothman.
Paranormal Investigator and radio host Dave Schrader from TV's The Holzer Files, Ghosts of Devils Perch, and Ghost Adventures will be hosting the Paranormal 6 panel which includes appearances from Shane Pittman from Travel Channels The Holzer Files and Netflix's 28 days haunted, along with Nick Simons who also appeared on the hit Netflix show.
Chicago's very own author and writer Amelia Cotter will be speaking about haunted Chicagoland along with Illinois MUFON director and researcher Sam Maranto, an expert on UFOs over Chicago and the Mothman Sightings.
For those who believe in miracles, you won't want to miss Dr. Scott J. Kolbaba, M.D. author of Amazon's #1 selling book, Physicans’ Untold Stories. He will share true stories from Doctors around the world who have experienced miracles, a sixth sense, and the supernatural.
Doors open at 10 am and speakers start at 11:00 am until 7:30 pm. The cost is only $30 for adults, $15 for Students with ID, and $10 for Children 17 and under.
To see the complete lineup for this event and purchase Tickets, go to the Woodstock Opera House Website:
https://www.woodstockoperahouse.com/operahouse/page/2023-midwest-paranormal-conference-vip-ghost-hunt
