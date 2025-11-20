Retina Labs Partners with Wellpoint West Virginia to Drive Comprehensive In-Home & Community-Based Preventive Screenings

Wellpoint West Virginia improves access to essential preventive health screenings by prioritizing convenient care delivery for their Medicaid members.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retina Labs, a leading provider of preventive screening services, is proud to announce the ongoing success and expansion of their collaborative diabetic eye exam gap closure programs with Wellpoint West Virginia. Designed to help close critical HEDIS gaps in care measures, this innovative and comprehensive approach to preventive care delivery continues to improve health outcomes for Wellpoint members living with diabetes across the state of West Virginia.West Virginia has the highest rate of diabetes in the United States, with approximately 15% of adults aged 18 or older diagnosed as diabetics, a rate that is nearly double the national average. The state has historically faced care delivery challenges largely due to its rural geography, which has long required innovative approaches that adequately engage health plan members who face access to care barriers relative to completing timely preventive screenings.Realizing the need to advance access to preventive screenings like diabetic eye exams and A1C testing for their Medicaid members across West Virginia, Wellpoint (an Elevance Health subsidiary) utilized a combination of community health fair events and in-home visits. This dual approach strategy has enabled Wellpoint to effectively reach more of their rural members throughout the entire state of West Virginia while offering multiple care delivery methods that best meet each individual member’s needs. Combining the convenience of home-based care with the reach of local community engagement, Retina Labs’ comprehensive, member-centric care delivery strategies generated strong member participation, leading to measurable quality improvements in completion rates.“Partnering with Wellpoint West Virginia has enabled us to make significant impacts in those communities where access to member-centric care has often been limited,” said Richard Pridham, President & CEO of Retina Labs. “Offering screenings through community health fair events & in-home visits has allowed us to establish a scalable model for closing more gaps in care by integrating multiple care delivery solutions with Wellpoint’s quality improvement program initiatives. Together, we’re helping more of their members take a proactive approach to completing these essential screenings, leading to better long-term health outcomes and improved HEDIS quality measure performance.”This collaboration reflects both organizations’ shared commitment to improving outcomes for members living with diabetes by building a framework that closes key HEDIS gaps in care, all while prioritizing the delivery of equitable and accessible care to populations historically underserved by traditional healthcare delivery models.“Access to preventive care shouldn’t depend on where you live,” said Tadd Haynes, President of Wellpoint West Virginia. “By bringing these screenings straight to our members, we’re making health care more accessible and giving people the tools they need to manage their health before small issues become serious problems.”Since its inception, Wellpoint’s preventive screening programs have achieved exceptional member engagement rates while delivering meaningful clinical insights. Members have also reported higher plan satisfaction, citing the convenience and professionalism of the in-home experience delivered by Retina Labs’ highly trained retinal imaging technologists. By helping members overcome traditional access to care barriers such as transportation, mobility, and appointment availability challenges, this partnership supports early detection and prevention to drive continued health equity across the state.About Wellpoint West Virginia:Formerly UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia, Inc., Wellpoint West Virginia serves more than 150,000 Medicaid and CHIP beneficiaries living in West Virginia. Wellpoint has served Medicaid beneficiaries in West Virginia since 2003 and WVCHIP members since 2021. For more information about Wellpoint, visit https://www.wellpoint.com/wv/medicaid About Retina Labs:For over a decade, Retina Labs has been a leader and innovator in teleretinal screening for diabetic eye disease. Retina Labs offers end-to-end diabetic retinopathy screening solutions for primary care practices and health systems as well as comprehensive in-home preventive care screening for health plans . Retina Labs in-home preventive screenings include diabetic eye exams, bone mineral density scans, HbA1C, kidney health and colon cancer testing. Retina Labs’ proven approach helps close gaps in care to drive HEDIS scores and STAR ratings while lowering costs through better disease detection and care management. For more information visit https://www.retina-labs.com/ -----

Retina Labs Partners with Wellpoint West Virginia to Deliver Preventive Health Screenings to Members

