Retina Labs Achieves HITRUST Certification to Manage Data Protection & Mitigate Cybersecurity Threats

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retina Labs, a leading in-home healthcare provider specializing in preventive screening services and at-home lab test kits, today announced that it has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security practices.This HITRUST i1 Certification demonstrates that Retina Labs’ proprietary ComplyHub platform hosted using Amazon Web Services (AWS) is leveraging a set of curated controls to protect against current and emerging threats. The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment and Certification helps organizations address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time.The HITRUST certification process is recognized across the healthcare industry as one of the most comprehensive and stringent security frameworks, addressing regulations such as HIPAA, NIST, ISO, and other globally recognized standards. Achieving this certification underscores Retina Labs’ unwavering commitment to data security, regulatory compliance, and operational excellence.“Trust is the foundation of every partnership we have with our health plan clients,” said Richard Pridham, President & CEO of Retina Labs. “This HITRUST certification reinforces our commitment to protect member data at the highest level when delivering innovative preventive screening services that improve health outcomes & quality measures.”Retina Labs partners with leading health plan payors across the United States to close gaps in care for critical HEDIS measures in-home for their members, including:* Preventive Screenings for Diabetic Eye Exams, Bone Density Scans, & Blood Pressure Monitoring* Direct-to-Member At-Home Lab Test Kits for Colorectal Cancer (FIT), HbA1c, and Kidney Health Evaluations (eGFR/uACR)“The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment is a powerful tool for cyber-aware organizations,” said Hamid Fotuhi, CTO of Retina Labs. “HITRUST i1 Certification provides measurement, implementation, and performance assurance of information security controls. We are thrilled to demonstrate the operational maturity and security of our proprietary ComplyHub platform as we continue to close more HEDIS gaps in care at scale for our health plan client partners.”This rigorous certification process highlights Retina Labs’ dedication to meeting the highest standards for safeguarding sensitive healthcare information while helping health plans close multiple HEDIS gaps in care measures in-home for their members.By combining advanced logistics, clinical expertise, and secure data handling, Retina Labs enables health plans to successfully engage with their members while delivering accessible preventive screening services from the comfort and convenience of home.About Retina Labs:For over a decade, Retina Labs has been a leader and innovator in teleretinal screening for diabetic eye disease. Retina Labs offers end-to-end diabetic retinopathy screening solutions for primary care practices and health systems as well as comprehensive in-home preventive care screenings for health plans. Retina Labs in-home preventive screenings include diabetic eye exams, bone mineral density scans, HbA1C, kidney health, and colon cancer testing. Retina Labs’ proven approach helps close gaps in care to improve HEDIS scores and boost Star Ratings, all while lowering costs through better disease detection and care management. For more information, please visit the Retina-Labs.com website.

