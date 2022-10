B3C Fuel & Oil Solutions launches new plant-based, biodegradable bar & chain lubricant

Better Than Oil Plant and Bio-Based Bar & Chain Lubricant Gallon

B3C's BETTER THAN OIL earth-friendly, ultra-low friction bar & chain lubricant outperforms today’s petroleum-based and other biodegradable bar & chain oils

CONWAY, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- B3C Fuel & Oil Solutions, the inventors of OEM (original equipment manufacturer) used and approved fuel additive brands Mechanic In A Bottle and Ethanol Shield Fuel Stabilizer (used by millions worldwide to FIX, MAINTAIN, PROTECT, and PREVENT PROBLEMS with engines and equipment), unveil the next generation formula for bar & chain lubricant.The Problem: Non-biodegradable petroleum-based bar & chain oil is a “total loss application” because 100% of this non-biodegradable oil ends up in the environment as a contaminant (over 18 million gallons pollute the planet each year). As little as 1 gallon of petroleum-based oil can contaminate up to 1 million gallons of drinking water. Adding to this is the problem with staining and inability to clean-up.B3C’s Solution: Better Than Oil Bar & Chain Lubricant (BTO) is a highly engineered, OEM used and approved, PLANT and BIO-BASED, BIODEGRADABLE lubricant that is PETROLEUM / OIL FREE, environmentally friendly, and non-toxic. It is 100% SUSTAINABLE with one of the lowest carbon footprints of any lubricant in the world; it causes ZERO environmental impact, is safe for humans, pets, plants, use around water, and is non-staining for safety and easy cleanup by water.Ultra-low friction Better Than Oil Bar & Chain Lubricant outperforms petroleum-based and other biodegradable oils where it matters most - reducing wear and friction (helping increase chainsaw battery life), keeping the bar and chain cooler through its higher heat capacity and dissipation, and through cold-weather effectiveness.• WORKS IN ALL CHAINSAWS – GAS, BATTERY, ELECTRIC• ULTRA-LOW FRICTION SAVES BATTERY LIFE• HIGH TACK FORMULA HELPS REDUCE SLING & THROW OFF• ANTI-WEAR ADDITIVE TO HELP EXTEND BAR & CHAIN LIFE• ALL SEASON PERFORMANCE• RUST & CORROSION INHIBITORS• PLANT-BASED, BIO-BASED, BIODEGRADABLE• NON-TOXIC, PLANT-FRIENDLY, PET-FRIENDLY• NON-STAINING, EASY WATER CLEANUP• CONTAINS NO PETROLEUM INGREDIENTS• PATENT PENDINGMore Information & Where to FindUpcoming shows: Booth 10042 at Equipment Expo and Booth 2006 at TCI Expo. Visit www.B3CFuel.com or call 843.347.0482 to learn more about BETTER THAN OIL Bar & Chain Lubricant, as well as B3C’S complete line of GAS, DIESEL, and OIL solutions so you can FIX, MAINTAIN, PROTECT, and PREVENT PROBLEMS with, all your engines and equipment.