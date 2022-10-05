B3C Fuel & Oil Solutions launches new plant-based, biodegradable bar & chain lubricant
B3C's BETTER THAN OIL earth-friendly, ultra-low friction bar & chain lubricant outperforms today’s petroleum-based and other biodegradable bar & chain oilsCONWAY, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B3C Fuel & Oil Solutions, the inventors of OEM (original equipment manufacturer) used and approved fuel additive brands Mechanic In A Bottle and Ethanol Shield Fuel Stabilizer (used by millions worldwide to FIX, MAINTAIN, PROTECT, and PREVENT PROBLEMS with engines and equipment), unveil the next generation formula for bar & chain lubricant.
The Problem: Non-biodegradable petroleum-based bar & chain oil is a “total loss application” because 100% of this non-biodegradable oil ends up in the environment as a contaminant (over 18 million gallons pollute the planet each year). As little as 1 gallon of petroleum-based oil can contaminate up to 1 million gallons of drinking water. Adding to this is the problem with staining and inability to clean-up.
B3C’s Solution: Better Than Oil Bar & Chain Lubricant (BTO) is a highly engineered, OEM used and approved, PLANT and BIO-BASED, BIODEGRADABLE lubricant that is PETROLEUM / OIL FREE, environmentally friendly, and non-toxic. It is 100% SUSTAINABLE with one of the lowest carbon footprints of any lubricant in the world; it causes ZERO environmental impact, is safe for humans, pets, plants, use around water, and is non-staining for safety and easy cleanup by water.
Ultra-low friction Better Than Oil Bar & Chain Lubricant outperforms petroleum-based and other biodegradable oils where it matters most - reducing wear and friction (helping increase chainsaw battery life), keeping the bar and chain cooler through its higher heat capacity and dissipation, and through cold-weather effectiveness.
• WORKS IN ALL CHAINSAWS – GAS, BATTERY, ELECTRIC
• ULTRA-LOW FRICTION SAVES BATTERY LIFE
• HIGH TACK FORMULA HELPS REDUCE SLING & THROW OFF
• ANTI-WEAR ADDITIVE TO HELP EXTEND BAR & CHAIN LIFE
• ALL SEASON PERFORMANCE
• RUST & CORROSION INHIBITORS
• PLANT-BASED, BIO-BASED, BIODEGRADABLE
• NON-TOXIC, PLANT-FRIENDLY, PET-FRIENDLY
• NON-STAINING, EASY WATER CLEANUP
• CONTAINS NO PETROLEUM INGREDIENTS
• PATENT PENDING
More Information & Where to Find
Upcoming shows: Booth 10042 at Equipment Expo and Booth 2006 at TCI Expo. Visit www.B3CFuel.com or call 843.347.0482 to learn more about BETTER THAN OIL Bar & Chain Lubricant, as well as B3C’S complete line of GAS, DIESEL, and OIL solutions so you can FIX, MAINTAIN, PROTECT, and PREVENT PROBLEMS with, all your engines and equipment.
