Papa Gino’s Serves Up a Black Friday Deal for New England Pizza Lovers

Papa Gino’s Rewards Members can enjoy unlimited $9.99 Large Cheese Pizzas on Black Friday, November 28, 2025

The Official Pizza of New England is offering its Rewards Members $9.99 Large Cheese Pizzas on November 28

Papa Gino’s Rewards program delivers great value 365 days a year. This $9.99 Large Cheese Pizza Deal is our way of giving thanks to loyal guests who make Papa Gino's the Official Pizza of New England.” — Rachel Stephens, Papa Gino's Chief Marketing Officer

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Papa Gino’s, New England’s beloved neighborhood pizzeria since 1961, is getting in on the Black Friday frenzy with a deal for its most loyal fans on Friday, November 28. Papa Gino’s Rewards Members can unlock unlimited $9.99 Large Cheese Pizzas this Black Friday, valid for dine-in, carryout, or delivery.The Black Friday Deal underscores the exclusive benefits of the Papa Gino’s Rewards program, which offers valuable perks like member-only deals, points toward free pizza and sandwiches, and early access to seasonal promotions.“Black Friday may come once a year, but Papa Gino’s Rewards program delivers great value to our pizza-loving fans 365 days a year,” says Chief Marketing Officer Rachel Stephens. “This $9.99 Large Cheese Pizza Deal is our way of giving thanks to the loyal guests who make Papa Gino’s the Official Pizza of New England. After days of cooking and entertaining, we invite guests to sit back, relax, and let us handle the meal.”Get Rewarded on Black FridayRewards Members can easily redeem the offer by logging into Papa Gino’s App, ordering online at papaginos.com , or providing their phone number during checkout at the register. The deal is available at Papa Gino’s locations across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Hampshire.Joining Papa Gino’s Rewards Program is free, fast, and instantly rewarding. Guests can sign up at papaginos.com/join or the App before or on Black Friday to unlock this limited-time offer and start earning points toward future meals.A Delicious Deal Worth SavoringA $9.99 Large Cheese Pizza is an easy choice after a day of shopping, or a well-earned break from holiday cooking, but what makes it truly special is the unmistakable Papa Gino’s flavor New Englanders have loved for generations. Since opening in East Boston in 1961, Papa Gino’s has stayed true to the same Italian-inspired recipes brought over in the 1930s, delivering the authentic, thin-crust taste that defines New England’s favorite pizza.At the heart of every Papa Gino’s pizza is a commitment to simple, quality ingredients and time-honored techniques:* Dough Made Fresh Daily: Crafted in Walpole, Massachusetts, Papa Gino’s dough is made from just five simple ingredients – locally milled hard winter wheat flour, water, yeast, salt, and oil.* Rich Tomato Sauce: Made from vine-ripened, California-grown crushed tomatoes for a rich, authentic flavor.* Signature Three-Cheese Blend: A signature combination of premium cheeses that gives every Papa Gino’s pizza its uniquely delicious taste.For more than 60 years, these ingredients and traditions have come together to create the classic New England pizza that brings families and friends back again and again.About Papa Gino’sPapa Gino’s has been New England’s neighborhood pizzeria since 1961, serving authentic Italian-inspired pizza made from an 80-year-old family recipe. Known for its handmade dough, signature sauce, and premium cheese blend, Papa Gino’s delivers the classic thin-crust flavor generations of New Englanders have loved — bringing people together, one slice at a time. With more than 75 locations across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Hampshire, Papa Gino’s remains committed to its communities, supporting local businesses and serving families with pride. Follow Papa Gino’s on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok. The Papa Gino’s App is available to download on the App Store and Google Play Store. Find your neighborhood Papa Gino’s at papaginos.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.