Papa Gino's Introduces Halloween-Themed Jack-O’-Lantern Pizzas for Limited Time

DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Papa Gino’s, New England’s beloved hometown pizzeria since 1961, is bringing a touch of festive fun to the table with the return of its terrifyingly tasty limited-time Jack-O'-Lantern Pizza, this Saturday, October 25. The pizzas will be available exclusively during Halloween Week, October 25–31, at all Papa Gino’s locations.Shaped like a pumpkin and topped with perfectly placed pepperoni outlining Jack’s smiling face and black olives garnishing the eyes, the Jack-O'-Lantern Pizza makes spooky season more spirited -- and a lot tastier. All Jack-O’-Lantern Pizzas are served Large and uncut to preserve their frightfully delicious design.“Papa Gino’s has been part of New England traditions for generations, and our Jack-O'-Lantern Pizza has become a Halloween favorite for so many families. Whether it’s shared before a night of trick-or-treating or enjoyed at a festive gathering, it’s a delicious way to celebrate spooky season,” says Hannah Suits, Brand Director at Papa Gino’s.AVAILABILITYThe Jack-O'-Lantern Pizza is available for a limited time only -- October 25 through October 31 -- for dine-in, carryout, or delivery. Orders can be placed online at papaginos.com , through the Papa Gino’s app, or by visiting any Papa Gino’s location across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Hampshire.Guests are encouraged to order early to make their Halloween celebrations extra special with this one-of-a-kind pizza.MADE FRESH, DAILYAt Papa Gino’s, great pizza starts with great ingredients -- and the Jack-O'-Lantern Pizza is no exception. Every detail reflects the care and tradition that have defined the brand for over 60 years:• Dough Made Fresh Daily: Crafted in Walpole, Massachusetts, Papa Gino’s dough is made from just five simple ingredients -- locally milled hard winter wheat flour, water, yeast, salt, and oil.• Signature Sauce: Made with vine-ripened, California-grown crushed tomatoes for a rich, authentic flavor.• Three-Cheese Blend: A signature combination of premium cheeses that gives every Papa Gino’s pizza its uniquely delicious taste.• Pepperoni Perfection: Generously topped in a fun jack o’lantern pattern, making it as festive as it is flavorful.Papa Gino’s is steeped in a commitment to tradition: the original Papa Gino’s, founded in 1961 in East Boston, used recipes brought over from Italy in the 1930s. More than six decades later, those same recipes are still in use, delivering the authentic Italian taste generations of New Englanders have come to love.PAPA GINO'S: A NEW ENGLAND TRADITIONFor over 60 years, Papa Gino’s has been part of New England’s communities -- supporting local businesses, serving families with pride, and growing into a regional favorite with more than 75 locations across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Hampshire. Known for its handmade dough, signature sauce, and premium cheese blend, Papa Gino’s continues to bring people together over pizza that tastes just as authentic today as it did in 1961. Visit papaginos.com for more information.

