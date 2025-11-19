Premier Returns From Trade Talks in Washington

CANADA, November 20 - Released on November 19, 2025

Today, Premier Scott Moe returned from a mission to Washington D.C. where he met with United States (U.S.) elected and government officials. During his meetings, the Premier discussed tariffs, trade, and how Saskatchewan and the U.S. can move beyond current trade challenges.

"As an export-based economy, it is vital that we get Saskatchewan products to market, which includes our largest partner - the U.S.," Moe said. "I am pleased that we were able to meet with many American policy and decision makers, and I am committed to keeping these lines of communication open so we can protect our integrated economies."

While in Washington, Premier Moe met with U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and U.S. Representatives.

The province continues to use its voice at the federal table to advocate for businesses and protect jobs. Saskatchewan businesses are caught in the middle of a much larger global trade dispute, which makes it all the more important for the Government of Canada to get down to serious discussions on how to resolve this situation.

"I impressed upon the members of the U.S. administration how tariff-free trade with Canada lowers the cost of living for Americans and how tariffs are driving up inflation," Moe said.

The U.S. is Saskatchewan's largest and most important trading partner. About $40 billion worth of imports and exports cross the border every year. Canada and U.S. are much stronger when operating in a tariff-free environment. In 2024, Saskatchewan's top exports to the U.S. were crude oil ($12.5 billion), potash ($4.2 billion), and canola oil ($2.9 billion). Agri-food products represented 21.9 per cent of total exports.

Tariff free Saskatchewan exports lower the cost of living for millions of Americans and result in thousands of jobs on both sides of the border.

The delegation left on Monday, November 17th, and returned Wednesday November 19th.

