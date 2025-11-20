KYRYS Medical Appoints Reginald J. Davis, MD, FAANS, FACS as Chief Medical Officer

Reginald J. Davis, MD, FAANS, FACS - Chief Medical Officer for KYRYS Medical

Johns Hopkins–trained neurosurgeon Dr. Reginald J. Davis joins KYRYS Medical as CMO to advance SI joint education, innovation, and clinical evidence.

I look forward to advancing the clinical science, supporting education, and contributing to the continued evolution of this promising platform.” — Dr. Reginald J. Davis

LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KYRYS Medical, a leader in posterior sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion innovation, today announced the appointment of Reginald (“Reggie”) J. Davis, MD, FAANS, FACS as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Davis, a Johns Hopkins –trained neurosurgeon with more than four decades of experience in spine surgery, will lead clinical strategy, medical education, and evidence development across the company’s expanding SI portfolio, including the SiJoin® T5 titanium posterior SI fusion system, SiJoinallograft platform, and SIntraintra-articular solution.Dr. Davis brings a distinguished record of clinical leadership and innovation. After completing medical school, general surgery training, neurosurgery residency, and a research fellowship at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Dr. Davis spent more than 25 years as Head of Neurosurgery at Greater Baltimore Medical Center. He currently practices at The Spine Center at Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida, where he treats a wide range of spinal disorders using contemporary surgical and non-surgical techniques.Dr. Davis is also a recognized leader in the Global Spine Initiative (GSI), a worldwide collective of spine surgeons and interventional specialists dedicated to advancing education, collaboration, and evidence-based spine care. His involvement in GSI underscores his commitment to improving care pathways for patients and supporting innovation through interdisciplinary expertise.Over his career, Dr. Davis has served as a principal and participating investigator in numerous FDA-related trials involving dynamic stabilization, motion-preserving implants, facet restoration, and next-generation cervical and lumbar technologies. His research has been published in leading journals, including the Journal of Neurosurgery and the International Journal of Spine Surgery.“As CMO, Dr. Davis has been closely involved in the early development and refinement of the SiJoinplatform,” said Terry Harvey, Co-CEO of KYRYS Medical. “His clinical depth, academic rigor, and leadership within the Global Spine Initiative bring tremendous strength to our mission. He will play a central role in expanding physician training, building robust clinical evidence, and supporting the rapid growth of the KYRYS portfolio.”“I am proud to join KYRYS Medical at this important moment,” said Dr. Davis. “The company’s SI innovations represent meaningful progress for physicians and patients. I look forward to advancing the clinical science, supporting education, and contributing to the continued evolution of this promising platform.”As CMO, Dr. Davis will oversee:• Clinical strategy and procedural refinement for SiJoinT5, SiJoinAllograft, and the SIntraIntra-Articular ecosystem.• National physician training and education programs to expand adoption across interventional pain, orthopedic spine, and neurosurgery.• Clinical validation efforts, including studies, publications, and registry development.• Reimbursement and payer-support initiatives to strengthen coverage and utilization.• Strategic partnerships with ASC networks, academic centers, and interventional groups to elevate KYRYS’s industry presence and accelerate market penetration.This appointment marks an important milestone as KYRYS Medical prepares for accelerated commercial expansion in 2026 and continued growth of its SI ecosystem.About KYRYS Medical:KYRYS Medical develops and commercializes next-generation technologies for posterior sacroiliac joint fusion and stabilization. The KYRYS portfolio includes the SiJoinT5 titanium posterior SI fusion implant, SiJoinallograft system, and SIntraintra-articular SI joint solution, all delivered with sterile-packed, single-use instrumentation designed to streamline workflow and improve procedural efficiency. KYRYS, through it’s exclusive partnership with VGI Medical is committed to elevating SI joint care through strong clinical partnerships, physician education, and evidence-driven innovation.

