VGI Medical Launches T5™: A Sterile-Packed, Single-Use Titanium Implant System for Posterior SI Joint Fusion

SiJoin T5 implanted in Sacroiliac Joint

Introducing the next generation in SI fusion: a 3D-printed titanium transfixing implant that requires no drilling and is delivered with single-use instruments.

It's built to meet the modern demands of MIS spine and pain physicians—especially as I see more SI fusion procedures move to the outpatient setting.” — Dr. Steven Anagnost

LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VGI Medical, a Florida-based medical device company and early innovator in sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion, today announced the national launch of the T5™ Posterior MIS SI Fusion System—a stand-alone implant platform designed to bring sterile-packed simplicity and biomechanical confidence to sacroiliac joint fusion. KYRYS Medical will exclusively commercialize the system.The T5 implant features a proprietary open-architecture, self-harvesting titanium design that delivers immediate mechanical fixation across the sacrum and ilium. Deployed through a posterior MIS approach, the implant transfixes the joint at its articular surface while collecting autologous cancellous bone during insertion. The result is a biologically active implant environment that supports fusion with or without the use of supplemental biologics."We've been innovating in the SI space since the beginning—long before it became crowded. T5 is the culmination of everything we've learned: biomechanics of fusion, mechanical validation, and procedural simplicity in one sterile-packed system," said Tov Vestgaarden, PhD, Founder of VGI Medical.The system includes a fully disposable, single-use instrument kit, providing a sterile, ready-to-use workflow for hospital and ASC settings. With no reprocessing, instrument assembly, or sterilization required, T5 helps reduce OR delays and eliminates risks of cross-contamination."T5 delivers the rare combination of sterility, simplicity, and structural integrity—all in one," said Steven Anagnost, MD. "It's built to meet the modern demands of MIS spine and pain physicians—especially as I see more SI fusion procedures move to the outpatient setting."Key Features:• Sterile-Packed, Single-Use Platform: Implants and single-use instruments arrive pre-sterilized• No Drilling Requirements Due to Unique Implant Design• Posterior MIS Access: Small incision, tissue-sparing approach with minimal risk to neurovascular anatomy• Stand-Alone Fixation: Comprehensive mechanical testing validates secure joint stabilization through a single small incision• ASC & Hospital Optimized: Ideal for high-efficiency outpatient workflowsBuilt on a Legacy of InnovationFounded in 2007, VGI Medical is one of the original innovators in sacroiliac joint fusion. With a comprehensive IP portfolio, the company has pioneered the posterior approach and has developed multiple implant systems—both titanium and allograft—that have supported thousands of successful SI joint procedures. The launch of T5 reflects over a decade of design experience, physician feedback, and commitment to procedural clarity.AvailabilityThe T5 Posterior MIS SI Fusion System is now available nationwide and will be available exclusively from KYRYS Medical. To request product information, schedule clinical training, or inquire about distribution opportunities, contact info@vgimedical.com or call (727) 565-1235.For more information, visit www.vgimedical.com

SiJoin T5 animation

