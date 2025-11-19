Submit Release
Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee, October 28-29, 2025

November 19, 2025

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee, October 28-29, 2025

For release at 2:00 p.m. EST

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday released the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting that was held on October 28â€“29, 2025.

The minutes for each regularly scheduled meeting of the Committee are generally published three weeks after the day of the policy decision. The descriptions of economic and financial conditions contained in these minutes are based solely on the information that was available to the Committee at the time of the meeting.

The minutes can be viewed on the Boardâ€™s website.

For media inquiries, e-mail [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee
October 28-29, 2025: HTML | PDF

