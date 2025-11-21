Federal Reserve Board announces it will extend until February 21, 2026, the comment period on proposal to improve stress test model and scenario transparency and accountability

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced that it will extend until February 21, 2026, the comment period on its proposal to improve stress test model and scenario transparency and accountability. The Board extended the comment period to allow interested parties more time to analyze the issues and prepare their comments.

Comments on the proposal to improve stress test model and scenario transparency and accountability were originally due by January 22, 2026. Comments on the proposal regarding the 2026 stress test scenarios are still due December 1, 2025.

